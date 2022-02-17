Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 14

Team Canada looks to get back on the men’s curling podium, a couple of reigning Olympic champions are back in ski halfpipe and ski cross, and Canada’s speed skating sprint star gets his second shot at the Olympic podium.

Here’s what you’ll want to watch on Day 14 at Beijing 2022.

Beijing 2022 Competiton Schedule and Results

Curling

Skip Brad Gushue of Team Canada throws a rock against with lead Geoff Walker and second Brad Gallant against Team Sweden during their semi-final curling match at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on February 17, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Team Gushue will look to bounce back after a tough loss to Sweden in their semifinal. They face the United States in the bronze medal game. The Canadians won their round robin matchup earlier in the Games. Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols are looking to win their second Olympic medals, adding to the gold they won in their last Olympic appearance 16 years ago at Turin 2006.

READ: Team Gushue to play for men’s curling bronze at Beijing 2022

Long Track Speed Skating

Team Canada long track speed skater Laurent Dubreuil competes in the men’s 500m event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

After just missing the podium in the 500m by 0.03, Laurent Dubreuil is back at the Ice Ribbon to compete in the men’s 1000m. Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Connor Howe will also head to the start line.

Freestyle Skiing

Three Canadians will compete in the 12-woman final of ski halfpipe. Rachael Karker, who won silver at the 2021 World Championships, was the top Canadian in qualifying, ranking second. Cassie Sharpe comes in as the reigning Olympic champion. Amy Fraser, who was ninth at the 2021 Worlds, rounds out the contingent. All skiers will do three runs with only their single best score counting towards the final results.

Team Canada freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe competes in the women’s freeski halfpipe qualification round during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

A day after Marielle Thompson’s silver in the women’s ski cross event, the Canadian men take their shot at the podium. Reece Howden, Kevin Drury, Brady Leman and Jared Schmidt will start their day in the seeding run, which will set the brackets for the 1/8 finals. The top two in each heat will move onto the quarterfinals and the top two in each of those heats will advance to the semifinals. The first two in each semi will race for the medals in the big final.

READ: Team Canada skiers set to challenge for Olympic halfpipe hardware at Beijing 2022

Bobsleigh

Cynthia Appiah of Canada speeds along the track during a 2-woman bobsled training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

It is the start of the two-woman event with heats one and two. Monobob bronze medallist Christine de Bruin will begin her run towards a second podium in Beijing with brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski, with whom she won bronze medals at the 2019 and 2020 World Championships. Melissa Lotholz will race with Sara Villani and Cynthia Appiah will have Dawn Richardson Wilson in the back of her sled.

READ: Consistency pays off for de Bruin with historic monobob bronze

Figure Skating

Vanessa James and Eric Radford, of Canada, compete in the pairs team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The last event of the Games is the pairs, which begins with the short program. Vanessa James and Eric Radford will skate third in the first flight. Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will skate first in the second last flight.

Biathlon

Team Canada’s Jules Burnotte competes in the men’s biathlon 12.5km pursuit during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Three Canadians have qualified to compete in the men’s 15km mass start. Scott Gow, Christian Gow and Jules Burnotte will be in the 30-man field.