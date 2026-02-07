Day 1: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

The first medal of the Games for Canada was won during Day 1 action in long track speed skating, while Canada’s women’s hockey team opened their campaign as the reigning Olympic champions with a statement win.

Here’s what Team Canada achieved on Day 1 of Milano Cortina 2026.

Long Track Speed Skating

Valérie Maltais captured bronze in the women’s 3000m on Saturday, giving Canada its first medal of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Competing in her fifth Olympics, the 35-year old earned her third career medal and first individual medal.

Maltais won short track silver in the women’s 3000m relay at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi before making the transition to long track and winning gold with Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann in team pursuit at Beijing 2022.

Team Canada long track speed skater Valerie Maltais celebrates winning a bronze medal in Women’s 3000m Speed Skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 07, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Hockey

Team Canada scored three times in the third period to open the Milano Cortina 2026 women’s hockey tournament with a 4-0 win over Switzerland. Natalie Spooner, Sarah Fillier, Julia Gosling and Daryl Watts had Canada’s goals. Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer only faced six shots as the Canadians outshot the Swiss 55-6. Canada is back in action on Monday when they face Czechia at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Natalie Spooner (24) celebrates with teammate Marie-Philip Poulin (29) after scoring a goal against Switzerland in Women’s Preliminary Round hockey during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 07, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Alpine Skiing

Jack Crawford was the top Canadian in the men’s downhill, finishing ninth in 1:53.00. There were two Canadians in the top 15, as Cameron Alexander finished 14th in his first Olympic race. Also making his Olympic debut was Jeffrey Read, who finished 25th. Brodie Seger ended up in 28th place.

Freestyle Skiing

Two Canadians are through to the final of women’s ski slopestyle set to take place on Monday, Feb. 9. Megan Oldham finished seventh in the qualification round, one spot ahead of Naomi Urness. The top 12 advanced to the final based on their best-scoring of two runs. Oldham recorded a score of 61.05 points for her first run, while Urness got 58.40 for her second run. Skye Clarke finished 21st while Elena Gaskell was 23rd.

Evan McEachran competed in the men’s slopestyle qualification round and finished 16th. He did not advance to the final.

Figure Skating

Stephen Gogolev delivered a personal-best score of 92.99 in the men’s short program, finishing third in the segment to earn eight points and secure Canada’s place in the team event final.

Ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha followed with a season’s best score of 120.90 in the free dance, also finishing third to add another eight points for Canada.

Canada now sits fourth overall heading into the final day of the team event, with the men’s free program, women’s free program and pairs free program still to come.

Stephen Gogolev of Canada competes during the figure skating men’s team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Ski Jumping

Abigail Strate and Nicole Maurier both advanced to the final of the women’s individual normal hill competition finishing 11th and 19th respectively.

Natalie Eilers finished 49th in qualification and did not advance to the final.

Women’s ski jumping will return later in the Games with the individual large hill event, which is making its Olympic debut at Milano Cortina 2026.

Curling

Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman dropped a 7-5 decision to Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat in their first match of the day in mixed doubles curling. It was the second loss in a row for the Canadians who started the competition a perfect 3-0 in the round robin.

Later, Canada suffered their third straight defeat in mixed doubles curling falling to Estonia 8-6. Canada trailed the Estonians 6-0 in the fourth end, but had momentum in the second half to score six points, but it was not enough to defeat the Estonians. The Canadians now fall to 3-3 in the round robin.

Team Canada’s Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant compete against Czechia in mixed doubles curling at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 04, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Snowboard

Francis Jobin overcame a dislocated shoulder to compete in the final of men’s big air. He sustained the injury near the end of the practice session and went with medical staff to have it taped. By the time that was done and tested, he was being called on the radio to head to the top of the ramp for his first run.

Jobin put his hands down on the landing of that first of three runs, but was outstanding on his second trick. Unfortunately, he couldn’t keep a hand off the snow on the landing of his third trick. His two best scores were added together for a total of 149.50, good for seventh place.

Cross-Country Skiing

The women’s 20km skiathlon got things going at the Tesero Cross-Country Stadium. In her Olympic debut, Alison Mackie was the top Canadian, finishing 22nd in 57:48.3. Jasmine Drolet placed 38th, Katherine Stewart-Jones was 45th, and Amelia Wells finished 50th in a field of 70 competitors.