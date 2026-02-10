Day 4: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

A silver medal was added to Team Canada’s count on Day 4 at Milano Cortina 2026.

There were also great qualification runs by Canadian moguls skiers and a top 10 performance in figure skating.

Check out the news of the day.

Short Track Speed Skating

An ambitious Canadian short track speed skating team won its first medal of the Games, taking silver in the mixed relay. This is Canada’s first Olympic medal in the event, which debuted at Beijing 2022. Kim Boutin won her fifth career Olympic medal, making her Canada’s most decorated female short track speed skater. She was joined in the final by Courtney Sarault, William Dandjinou, and Félix Roussel. Florence Brunelle and Steven Dubois had skated in earlier rounds to also contribute to the medal.

Team Canada short track speed skaters William Dandjinou, Felix Roussel, Courtney Sarualt and Kim Boutin celebrate after winning a silver in Mixed Team Relay at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The day started with the heats of the women’s 500m. Sarault, Boutin, and Brunelle all advanced to quarterfinals that will take place on Thursday.

Dandjinou and Roussel both won their heats of the men’s 1000m to move onto Thursday’s quarterfinals. Dubois was unfortunately involved in a collision, eliminating him from the event.

Figure Skating

Stephen Gogolev had another great performance on Olympic ice, finishing the men’s short program in 10th place with a score of 87.41. That means he’ll get to skate in the second last flight of the men’s free skate on Friday.

Freestyle Skiing

Four Canadians have advanced directly to the finals of men’s and women’s moguls.

In the first men’s qualification round, Julien Viel (79.56) and Mikaël Kingsbury (79.11) finished second and third, respectively, behind Japan’s Ikuma Horishima who scored 85.42. The top 10 all moved onto Thursday’s final, while the rest of the field will have a second chance in another qualification round ahead of that final. Among that group is Elliot Vaillancourt, who was 16th on Tuesday.

Team Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury during freestyle ski moguls qualification at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

MaÏa Schwinghammer was the top Canadian in the first women’s qualification round, placing sixth with 74.90 points. Two spots behind her was Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert (74.13). Looking to join them in Wednesday’s final are Ashley Koehler and Jessica Linton, who placed 13th and 15th on Tuesday, and will have to get through the second qualification round.

Hockey

The United States had their way with Team Canada in women’s hockey as the two renewed their rivalry on the Olympic stage. The Americans scored twice in both the first and second periods in a 5-0 win, improving their record to a perfect 4-0 in the preliminary round. Canada will play the final game of the group stage on Thursday when they face Finland at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Alpine Skiing

In the first women’s Olympic team combined event, Valérie Grenier and Laurence St-Germain finished 13th with a total time of 2:24.05. Grenier placed 19th in the downhill, but they moved up the standings when St-Germain was seventh-fastest in the slalom.

Team Canada’s Laurence St-Germain celebrates with Valerie Grenier after her run in Slalom during the Women’s Team Combined at the Milano at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Cassidy Gray finished 22nd in the downhill, but her teammate Ali Nullmeyer was disqualified during her slalom run.

Luge

Embyr-Lee Susko was the top Canadian in the women’s singles event, placing 15th with a four-run combined time of 3:33.802. The 20-year-old had started the competition on Monday with the ninth-fastest first run, but then dropped to 17th after a skid early in her second run. Deciding to race for herself and enjoy the Olympic experience on Tuesday, she had two consistent runs to move up two spots.

“It was just a difference in mindset today. I feel really stoked to come back and put two good runs down,” said Susko. “I had some nerves going into the fourth run. I couldn’t put two together yesterday so I was a little nervous, but I just trusted what I can do and made sure to have fun with it.”

She traded spots with Trinity Ellis, who dropped down two spots to finish 17th in her second Olympic Games.

Cross-Country Skiing

The women’s and men’s classic sprints took place at the Tesero Cross-Country Stadium.

Team Canada’s Antoine Cyr competes in the men’s 10km + 10km skiathlon at the Tesero Cross Country Stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 08, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

In the women’s event, Jasmine Drolet finished 43rd, Alison Mackie was 44th, Sonjaa Schmidt placed 45th, and Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt finished 51st in a field of 89.

In the men’s event, Antoine Cyr was 39th, Xavier McKeever placed 41st, Tom Stephen finished 47th, and Rémi Drolet was 56th in a field of 95.

Biathlon

Four Canadians competed in the men’s 20km individual event. Adam Runnalls placed 64th, two spots ahead of Zachary Connelly. Logan Pletz finished 77th and Jasper Fleming was 86th.