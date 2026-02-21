Day 15: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

A three medal day for Team Canada on the penultimate day of competition at Milano Cortina 2026.

The men’s and women’s curling teams were both victorious in their final games on Olympic ice and Ivanie Blondin raced to the podium in the last race of her Olympic career.

Here’s a look at all the excitement of the day.

Curling

Team Jacobs won gold in men’s curling, as skip Brad Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert scored three in the ninth end to beat Bruce Mouat and Great Britain 9-6 at the Cortina Olympic Stadium.

It is Canada’s first Olympic gold in four-player curling since Jacobs skipped his previous team to the top of the podium at Sochi 2014. Jacobs is the first men’s skip to win two Olympic gold medals. Kennedy, with three medals, is Canada’s most decorated Olympic curler.

Team Canada’s Brad Jacobs celebrates after defeating team Great Britain to win a gold medal in mens curling at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

READ: Historical gold medal victory for Brad Jacobs and Team Canada

In women’s curling, Rachel Homan finally earned her Olympic medal, claiming a bronze in a 10-7 win over the United States.

The Canadian skip did not make the playoffs in her two previous Olympic appearances, but prevailed alongside her rink of third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes.

Team Canada’s Rachel Homan and Sarah Wilkes celebrate after defeating the United States to win a bronze medal in Women’s Curling at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Scoring two in the tenth end to seal victory, Canada claimed their first women’s curling medal since Sochi 2014.

READ: A fight to the end, Team Homan heading home with Olympic bronze

Freestyle Skiing

The trio of Marion Thénault, Lewis Irving, and Miha Fontaine, who were bronze medallists at Beijing 2022, could not make it back to the mixed team aerials podium, finishing with 268.45 points in the first final one on Saturday, good for a fifth-place result.

Switzerland edged Canada out for the last spot in the super final by 10.03 points.

Team Canada’s Lewis Irving celebrates after his jump in Men’s Aerials finals 1 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 20, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada’s Marion Thenault reacts after receiving her score in freestyle skiing women’s aerials final 1 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada’s Lewis Irving competes in Men’s Aerials finals 1 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 20, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Women’s ski halfpipe has been postponed due to weather and will now take place on Sunday, February 22nd at 4:40 am ET. Rachael Karker and Amy Fraser will compete.

Speed Skating – Long Track

Ivanie Blondin added another medal to her Milano Cortina 2026 tally as she captured silver in the women’s mass start. This is her second straight medal in the event, after winning Canada’s first Olympic medal in the event four years ago at Beijing 2022.

Team Canada’s Ivanie Blondin celebrates after winning a silver medal in speed skating women’s mass start finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

READ: Ivanie Blondin takes mass start silver in final Olympic race

Valérie Maltais finished fifth in the race, bouncing back with a solid finish after a fall during the race. Dutch skater Marijke Groenewoud won gold.

Blondin now has four Olympic medals, also winning back-to-back gold medals in the women’s team pursuit with Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann in 2022 and 2026.

Bobsleigh

Skylar Sieben and Bianca Ribi had Canada’s best finish in the two-woman bobsleigh event, finishing 11th with a time of 3:51.44.

Kelsey Mitchell and Melissa Lotholz finished 13th with a four-run combined time of 3:51.53, while Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson were just behind in 14th finishing in 3:51.79.

READ: Bobsledders Ribi and Sieben revel in “crazy big stage” of first Olympics

Team Canada’s Bianca Ribi and Skylar Sieben compete in the bobsleigh women’s 2-woman heats at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The first two heats of the four-man event also took place, with two Canadian sleds participating.

Taylor Austin, Keaton Bruggeling, Mike Evelyn O’Higgins and Shaq Murray-Lawrence placed 14th, 1.53 seconds back from the lead. Jay Dearborn, Yohan Eskrick-Parkinson, Luka Stoikos and Mark Zanette finished the first two heats in 19th, 1.84 seconds back.

Cross-Country Skiing

Antoine Cyr finished 11th in the men’s 50km mass start classic for his personal best individual Olympic result. He completed the race in a time of 2:13:37.8.

“I’ve always struggled in the championship to get good results on the individual side, so to get a good one today means a lot, and it’s my second Games, and to finally get like a good showing out there, I think it’s unreal,” said Cyr.

Tom Stephen finished just behind Cyr, clocking a time of 2:15:07.9, good for a 17th place finish out of 57 finishers.



Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won his sixth gold, completing his historic gold medal sweep of the men’s cross-country skiing events, setting the record for the most golds by one athlete in a single Winter Olympics.

Ski Cross

Reece Howden and Kevin Drury were both eliminated in their quarterfinal heats during men’s ski cross, though heavy snowfall and weather conditions made the course difficult and unstable for all of the Canadians competing, including the reigning Crystal Globe winner.

Team Canada’s Kevin Drury takes part in Ski Cross training ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on February 3, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

READ: Snowstorm stymies Team Canada’s ambitions in men’s ski cross

Gavin Rowell and Jared Schmidt both made it to the ⅛ finals, but did not advance from their heats. Schmidt finished second in his heat, but was given a yellow card for making contact with another racer per officials.