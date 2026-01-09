23 women’s hockey players nominated to Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026

A roster loaded with Olympic experience will look defend Team Canada’s gold medal in women’s hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

23 players have been nominated to Canada’s squad, a team that is headlined by the likes of Olympic veterans Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner, Brianne Jenner, Renata Fast, Jocelyne Larocque and plenty of others who fans have grown accustomed to watching play on the sport’s biggest stage. Canada’s veteran core will be joined by a strong group of youth and Olympic newcomers.

Team Canada celebrate their gold medal after defeating the United States of America in the women’s hockey final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

The Canadians won gold at Beijing 2022 with a 3-2 win over the rival United States in the championship game, reclaiming the title after losing to the Americans in the final at PyeongChang 2018. In the seven Olympic Games that have featured women’s hockey, Canada has won gold five times and took silver in the other two.

Canada and the United States have dominated the sport for over 30 years now, which has included some memorable moments at past Olympic Games. The two countries have also met in nearly every gold medal game of the IIHF Women’s World Championship, with the Canadians winning 13 times and the Americans 11.

READ: Team Canada players reflect on heated rivalry with Team USA ahead of women’s world hockey championship

While the Canadians are reigning Olympic champions, they’ll be looking for some revenge against the Americans. The United States won last year’s world championship and took all four games in the most recent Rivalry Series in November and December.

Most of the top talent in women’s hockey has spent this season playing in the Professional Women’s Hockey League, where Canada’s Poulin and Jenner have been amongst the league’s point leaders.

Marie-Philip Poulin celebrates after her and Team Canada defeated the United States of America in the women’s hockey final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Poulin, now 34, is set to play in her fifth Olympic Games—making her just the third Canadian hockey player to do so—and will be looking for a fourth gold medal. Only three other players, all of them Canadian women, have won four gold medals in Olympic hockey: Jayna Hefford, Hayley Wickenheiser and Caroline Ouellette.

Poulin’s performances in big moments have been legendary. She is the only hockey player to score in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. With 17 goals in 22 Olympic contests, she is only two goals away from breaking Wickenheiser’s record for most Olympic goals.

“It is always an incredible honour to wear the maple leaf, and being selected to my fifth Olympic Games is something I never could have dreamed of as a little girl!” said Poulin. “Being part of Team Canada is so special; it is a moment of great pride and passion that we don’t take for granted as we hope to inspire more young girls to chase their dreams. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity ahead of us in Milan.”

READ: Women’s hockey icon Marie-Philip Poulin reflects on the road to Milano Cortina 2026

Poulin certainly isn’t the only member of Team Canada with a plethora of Olympic matches under her belt. Jenner, Larocque and Spooner are all set to appear in their fourth Winter Games. Jenner led the Beijing 2022 tournament in goals with nine while Nurse, who has played in the last two Olympic Games, led in points with 18.

Finishing second in goal scoring at Beijing 2022 was Sarah Fillier, who netted eight goals and 11 points in seven games. Fillier, along with the likes of Erin Ambrose, Ella Shelton, Emma Maltais and Claire Thompson all made their Olympic debuts four years ago and will be looked upon to play larger roles this year.

Canada forward Sarah Fillier (10) is congratulated by teammates forward Sarah Nurse (20) and defender Renata Fast (14) after scoring on Switzerland during second period IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship semi-final hockey action in Brampton, Ont., on Saturday April 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Two of Team Canada’s goaltenders were also gold medallists at Beijing 2022 and have been regulars in net ever since. Ann-Renée Desbiens set a Canadian record for saves in an Olympic match when she made 51 in the preliminary round against Team USA. She went on to stop 38 of 40 shots in the gold medal game. Emerance Maschmeyer was a reliable backup, allowing just one goal in the two games in which she appeared.

While Team Canada features many players with plenty of international experience, there are a few players poised to make their Olympic debuts. That includes the likes of 26-year-old Daryl Watts, a proven point producer in the PWHL, 24-year-old Julia Gosling, one of the final cuts from the Beijing 2022 roster, and 24-year-old Jenn Gardiner, who finished second in scoring at last year’s world championship.

READ: “The opportunity is a privilege”: Emma Maltais on playing for Team Canada and the impact of the PWHL

The women’s hockey tournament at Milano Cortina 2026 will take place Feb. 5-19 with games being held at the Milano Rho Arena and Milano Santagiulia Arena. Team Canada will be in Group A with the the United States, Finland, Czechia and Switzerland. Group B will consist of Germany, Sweden, Japan, Italy and France.

Canada opens the tournament on Feb. 5 when they take on Finland at 3:10 p.m. ET. They’ll then battle Switzerland on Feb. 7 and Czechia on Feb. 9 leading up to a big Feb. 10 showdown against the rival Americans.

Following preliminary round play, quarterfinal games will take place Feb. 13-14 followed by the semifinals on Feb. 16. The gold and bronze medal matches will be held on Feb. 19.

Team Canada women’s hockey players at Milano Cortina 2026:

Goaltenders

Ann-Renée Desbiens (Clermont, Que.)

Emerance Maschmeyer (Bruderheim, Alta.)

Kayle Osborne (Ottawa, Ont.)

Defensemen

Erin Ambrose (Keswick, Ont.)

Renata Fast (Burlington, Ont.)

Sophie Jaques (Toronto, Ont.)

Jocelyne Larocque (Ste. Anne, Man.)

Ella Shelton (Ingersoll, Ont.)

Kati Tabin (Winnipeg, Man.)

Claire Thompson (Toronto, Ont.)

Forwards

Emily Clark (Saskatoon, Sask.)

Sarah Fillier (Georgetown, Ont.)

Jenn Gardiner (Surrey, B.C.)

Julia Gosling (London, Ont.)

Brianne Jenner (Oakville, Ont.)

Emma Maltais (Burlington, Ont.)

Sarah Nurse (Hamilton, Ont.)

Kristin O’Neill (Oakville, Ont.)

Marie-Philip Poulin (Beauceville, Que.)

Natalie Spooner (Scarborough, Ont.)

Laura Stacey (Kleinburg, Ont.)

Blayre Turnbull (Stellarton, N.S.)

Daryl Watts (Toronto, Ont.)