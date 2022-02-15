Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 12

One last Olympic medal opportunity for a Canadian legend of short track speed skating, Team Canada looks to keep their momentum going in the men’s hockey quarterfinals, and it’s getting down to crunch time in curling.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 12 at Beijing 2022.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Short Track Speed Skating

Team Canada will race for the podium in the men’s 5000m relay. Canada is in the A final with South Korea, ROC, Italy and China. Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion competed in the semifinals. If the Canadians reach the podium, that would be the sixth Olympic medal of Hamelin’s career, tying him as Canada’s most decorated Winter Olympian and most decorated male Olympian.

Team Canada short track speed skaters Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion celebrate after competing the men’s 5000m relay semifinals event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday, February 11, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault, and Danaé Blais will race in the quarterfinals of the women’s 1500m. The first three in each heat plus the three fastest fourth place athletes will advance to the semifinals. In the semis, the top two in each heat and the fastest third place athlete will move onto the A final. Sarault is ranked third in the world in the distance after winning silver at the 2021 World Championships.

Ice Hockey

Team Canada forward Adam Tambellini (15) scores on a penalty shot past Team China goaltender Paris O’Brien during second period men’s qualification round hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Team Canada will play Sweden in the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament after defeating China in the qualification playoff game. Sweden had two wins and an overtime loss to Finland in group play.

READ: Canada defeats China to earn Beijing 2022 men’s hockey quarterfinal spot

Freestyle Skiing

Max Moffatt will be the lone Canadian competing in the final of the men’s ski slopestyle event. All skiers will do three runs with their best score counting towards the final results.

Team Canada freestyle skier Max Moffatt competes in the men’s slopestyle qualification round during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Alpine Skiing

Two Canadians will compete in the men’s slalom. Erik Read will start 26th while Trevor Philp will start 35th.

Biathlon

Team Canada’s Emma Lunder competes in the women’s biathlon 10km pursuit during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

A day after the Canadian men posted their best ever Olympic result in their relay, Emma Lunder, Megan Bankes, Emily Dickson, and Sarah Beaudry will race in the women’s 4x6km relay.

Cross-Country Skiing

It’s team sprint day for the women and men. At these Games, it will be raced in classic technique. Katherine Stewart-Jones and Dahria Beatty will compete in the women’s event while Antoine Cyr and Graham Ritchie suit up for the men’s event. The top two teams in each semifinal heat plus the six fastest remaining teams will advance to the finals.

Team Canada cross-country skier Dahria Beatty competes in the women’s 4x5km relay event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Curling

After a day off, Team Jennifer Jones returns for a pair of games against the United States and China. With a 3-3 record, the team is looking to climb their way up the standings, to eventually get into the top four and get a spot in the semifinals.

READ: Team Canada steals way to crucial victory in women’s curling at Beijing 2022