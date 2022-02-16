Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 13

A cross-border rivalry is renewed as Team Canada goes for gold in women’s hockey, a couple of Olympic medallists look to get back on the podium in women’s ski cross, and there is a whole lot at stake on the final day of preliminary round play in women’s curling.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 13 at Beijing 2022.

Ice Hockey

Sarah Fillier #10 of Team Canada scores her second goal of the night against Emma Soderberg #30 of Team Sweden during the second period at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday, February 11, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

It all comes down to this: Team Canada vs Team USA for Olympic gold in women’s hockey. Canada won their round robin meeting 4-2, which followed Canada’s victory in the gold medal game at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. A gold would be Canada’s fifth in women’s hockey since it was added to the Olympic program at Nagano 1998.

Freestyle Skiing

The women’s ski cross competition – which will include 2014 Olympic champion Marielle Thompson and 2018 Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan as well as Courtney Hoffos and Hannah Schmidt – will begin with a seeding run to set up the brackets for the 1/8 finals. Each heat will have four skiers, from which the top two will advance to the quarterfinals. The top two in each of those heats move onto the semifinals, from which the top two in each heat will race for the medals in the big final.

It’s qualification day for the ski halfpipe events. Reigning Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe will compete in the women’s event alongside Rachael Karker and Amy Fraser. Noah Bowman, Simon d’Artois, and Brendan Mackay are entered in the men’s event. During qualifying, each skier does two runs with only their best one counting towards determining the top 12 who will advance into the finals.

Alpine Skiing

Roni Remme, of Canada makes a turn during the women’s downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Roni Remme will be the only Canadian skier competing in the women’s alpine combined. She started 14th in the downhill, which will be followed by one run of slalom.

Curling

Canada’s Brad Gushue, directs his teammates, during the men’s curling match against the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Team Brad Gushue will close out their preliminary round against Bruce Mouat and Great Britain, the number one-ranked team in the world. Both teams have already booked their spots into the semifinals for later that evening.

Team Jennifer Jones will finish their round robin play against Denmark. They are in a pack of six teams battling for the last two spots in the semifinals. There are a lot of tiebreaker scenarios at play, but the Canadians need to win to have a chance to be in the playoffs.

Figure Skating

Madeline Schizas, of Canada, competes in the women’s short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Madeline Schizas will compete in the women’s singles free skate. She was 20th in the short program and will skate second last in the first flight.

Long Track Speed Skating

Team Canada long track speed skater Maddison Pearman competes in the women’s 1500m event the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 07, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

First-time Olympians Maddison Pearman and Alexa Scott will compete in the women’s 1000m at the Ice Ribbon.