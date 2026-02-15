Day 9: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

That gold medal feeling returned to Canadians as Mikaël Kingsbury clinched Team Canada’s first gold of the Games.

There was also a Canadian best-ever top five in the men’s cross-country skiing relay, a big blowout win by the Canadian men’s hockey team, and a pleasantly surprising top three finish in the pairs figure skating short program.

Here’s what Team Canada got up to on Day 9 of Milano Cortina 2026.

Freestyle Skiing

Mikaël Kingsbury won Canada’s first gold medal of Milano Cortina 2026 with a victory in the new Olympic event of dual moguls.

Competing in the final against his longtime rival, Japan’s Ikuma Horishima, Kingsbury was able to celebrate before even completing the run as Horishima was unable to attempt his second jump after losing control of his turn.

Team Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury celebrates winning gold in the men’s Dual Moguls Finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Known as the “King of Moguls”, Kingsbury made history as he became the first freestyle skier to reach five career Olympic medals.

READ: Mikaël Kingsbury writes another record-setting chapter in moguls history

Julien Viel was unable to finish his 1/8 final and ranked 14th overall. Elliot Vaillancourt was eliminated in the 1/16 finals and finished 20th.

In the qualification round of men’s big air, Dylan Deschamps made his Olympic debut with a ninth-place performance to advance to the final on Tuesday. He had three strong runs, with his two best totalling 175.50 points. Evan McEachran’s hope of reaching the final ended after falling on both of his first two runs in qualification. He finished 28th.

Figure Skating

With an outstanding performance, Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud put up a personal best score of 74.60 to rank third in the short program of the pairs event. The free skate will take place on Monday.

READ: Pereira & Michaud sit third after pairs’ short program

Making their much anticipated Olympic debut, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps sit in 14th with a score of 66.04 after a flukey and costly fall on the dismount of their lift.

Cross-Country Skiing

Xavier McKeever, Antoine Cyr, Rémi Drolet and Tom Stephen finished fifth in the men’s 4×7.5km relay, which is Canada’s best-ever result in an Olympic cross-country relay. This is a new distance at the Olympic Games, having previously been 4x10km, before distances were equalized across genders.

READ: “Something special”: Team Canada earns best-ever Olympic result in cross-country skiing relay

Hockey

Canada dominated France 10-2 in their final game of the preliminary round, earning a bye through to the quarterfinals. Nine different players scored for Canada in the win, with 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini scoring twice.

READ: Team Canada stays undefeated with blowout win over France

Tom Wilson, Devon Toews, Mark Stone, Cale Makar, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Bo Horvat and Brandon Hagel all also found the net. Jordan Binnington had 12 saves in the win. Canada’s previous preliminary round games saw them defeat Czechia 5-0 and Switzerland 5-1, finishing the group stage with a 20-3 goal differential.

Team Canada’s Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal during the first period of preliminary round hockey against Team France at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Ski Jumping

In the first-ever Olympic women’s large hill ski jumping event, Abigail Strate finished with a score of 243.6, good for 11th place. That matched her result in the normal hill event earlier in the Games, a Canadian Olympic best ever in a women’s individual ski jumping event. Nicole Maurer placed 20th with a score of 222.6 points.

READ: Strate sets new standard for Canadian ski jumping in first women’s large hill event

Snowboard

Canada will have two competitors in the men’s slopestyle final after Mark McMorris finished third in qualification while Cameron Spalding finished fifth. Eli Bouchard narrowly missed out on advancing, finishing 13th. Francis Jobin ended up 29th. McMorris has won three straight Olympic bronze medals in this event.

READ: Mark McMorris ‘stoked’ to reach another Olympic final in snowboard slopestyle

Canada’s Mark McMorris competes during the men’s snowboarding slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Laurie Blouin and Juliette Pelchat both qualified for the women’s slopestyle final, with Blouin finishing ninth while Pelchat grabbed the last spot in the 12-person final.

Eliot Grondin and Audrey McManiman joined forces for the mixed team snowboard cross event. They finished fourth in their quarterfinal heat to rank 13th overall.

Speed Skating – Long Track

Béatrice Lamarche finished seventh in the women’s 500m with a time of 37.53 seconds. Brooklyn McDougall placed 19th, clocking 38.36, while Carolina Hiller-Donnelly was 0.02 back for 21st place. Femke Kok of the Netherlands set an Olympic record 36.49 seconds to win gold.

Alpine Skiing

Four Canadians were entered in the women’s giant slalom, with Valérie Grenier posting the best time of 2:14.58, good for a 13th place finish. Britt Richardson finished in 26th with a time of 2:16.65 for her two runs, while Justine Lamontagne was just slightly behind in 28th, finishing in 2:17.82. Cassidy Gray did not finish her first run.

READ: Pressure-filled and precious Olympic experience for Canada’s ‘greatest technical skier’

Team Canada’s Valérie Grenier competes in the Women’s Giant Slalom at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Bobsleigh

After the first two heats of women’s monobob, Melissa Lotholz is the top Canadian pilot, sitting eighth with a total time of 2:00.22. Two spots and 0.07 behind her is Cynthia Appiah. The last two runs will go on Monday.

Curling

Canada’s men’s curling team bounced back from their loss to Switzerland as Team Brad Jacobs defeated a winless China 6-3 on Sunday to boost their record to 4-1 in the nine-game round-robin.

READ: Team meeting and sharp front end leads to bounce-back win for Team Canada

China’s Team Xu Xiaoming tied the match at 2-2 at the fifth-end break, but Canada stole two in the eighth end to take a 6-2 lead that would be enough to hold on for the win.

Team Canada skip Brad Jacobs, right, and teammate Marc Kennedy during their match against Team China at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Biathlon

Zachary Connelly had Canada’s best finish in the men’s 12.5km pursuit, finishing in 35:51.3, good for a 41st place finish. Adam Runnalls finished 49th and Logan Pletz placed 53rd.

In the women’s 10km pursuit, Benita Peiffer finished 58th with a time of 36:43.0. Only 60 athletes qualified for the pursuit events, based on their results in the sprint events.

Skeleton

Jane Channell and Josip Brusic finished 15th in the first-ever Olympic mixed team skeleton event, posting a time of 2:02.64. Great Britain’s Tabitha Stoecker and Matt Weston claimed gold in the event with a time of 1:59.36, beating the previous track record.