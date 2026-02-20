Day 14: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada put two more bronze medals on the board on Day 14 at Milano Cortina 2026. The country is also guaranteed a medal in men’s hockey following a huge comeback in the semifinal game.

Take a look back at the excitement of the day.

Freestyle Skiing

Brendan Mackay won bronze in men’s ski halfpipe, coming up with a clutch final run that earned him 91.00 points and a spot on the podium. He had been the top scorer in the qualification round earlier in the day. Andrew Longino finished seventh in the final after putting up a score of 76.50 in his first run. Dylan Marineau placed 11th in the final.

READ: Mackay saves his best run for last, claims first Olympic medal

Team Canada’s Brendan Mackay warms up before competing in Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 20, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Two Canadians reached the men’s aerials final. Lewis Irving came one spot shy of making it to the six-man super final, placing seventh with a top score of 111.00. Émile Nadeau finished ninth with a best score of 102.21. Victor Primeau and Miha Fontaine were ranked 14th and 15th, respectively, in the qualification round.

READ: Lewis Irving and Émile Nadeau “went for it” in men’s aerials final

Speed Skating – Long Track

Valérie Maltais won her third medal of Milano Cortina 2026, taking bronze in the women’s 1500m with a time of 1:54.40. That is her fifth career Olympic medal.

Team Canada’s Valerie Maltais celebrates winning a bronze medal in women’s 1500m speed skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 20, 2026. Photo by Greg Kolz/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

READ: Valérie Maltais adds another Olympic medal to her resumé

Ivanie Blondin placed eighth with a time of 1:54.93 while Béatrice Lamarche was 17th in 1:57.65.

Hockey

Nathan MacKinnon scored on a power play with just 35.2 seconds remaining to lift Team Canada to a 3-2 win over Finland in the men’s hockey semifinals. Canada trailed 2-0 in the second period but rallied for three unanswered goals to earn a spot in Sunday’s gold medal game. Canada will face the United States in the championship contest. The Americans defeated Slovakia 6-2 in the day’s second semifinal.

READ: Team Canada to play for men’s hockey gold at Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada’s bench celebrates defeating Finland to advance to the finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 20, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Curling

Team Homan fell 6-3 to Sweden in their women’s curling semifinal. That puts them into the bronze medal game on Saturday, where they will face the United States. Skip Rachel Homan is looking for her first Olympic medal in her third Olympic appearance.

READ: Team Homan to play for Olympic bronze in women’s curling

Speed Skating – Short Track

It was a tough last day of short track speed skating. The men’s 5000m relay team of William Dandjinou, Steven Dubois, Félix Roussel, and Maxime Laoun finished fourth in the A final.

Team Canada’s Felix Roussel and William Dandjinou compete in Men’s 5000m Relay at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 20, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

In the women’s 1500m, Courtney Sarault hit a crack in the ice during her semifinal, sending her flying to the boards. She ended up finishing second in the B final to place ninth overall. Danaé Blais finished seventh in the B final for 14th place overall. Kim Boutin was eliminated in the semifinals and ranked 15th overall.

Ski Cross

For the first time ever at the Olympic Winter Games, Canada did not win a medal in women’s ski cross. Marielle Thompson, Hannah Schmidt, and Brittany Phelan were all eliminated in the quarterfinals.

READ: Tough field, tough day after overcoming adversity to compete in women’s ski cross

Team Canada’s Hannah Schmidt competes in the freestyle skiing women’s ski cross 1/8 finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 20, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Bobsleigh

After the first two heats of the two-woman event, Melissa Lotholz and Kelsey Mitchell are the top Canadian sled in seventh place with a combined time of 1:54.93. That has them 0.77 back of the podium. First-time Olympians Bianca Ribi and Skylar Sieben sit 11th with a two-run time of 1:55.12. Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson are in 14th place with a time of 1:55.34.

Team Canada’s Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Richardson compete during Heat 2 of the 2-Woman Bobsleigh at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 20, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

“It was a good day,” said Lotholz. “We came in to focus on our race plan, trying to control what we can control. The preparation, the push and the drive. And I feel like we executed really well tonight with the performance we put together. And we just want to do it again, do it consistent, tomorrow.”