Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 6

Canada’s first medallist of Beijing 2022 goes for the podium again, it’s time for the men to race for a medal in snowboard cross, and Team Canada gets going in men’s hockey and women’s curling.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 6.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Long Track Speed Skating

Isabelle Weidemann competes in Women’s 3000m Long Track Speed Skating event winning a Bronze medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 05, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Isabelle Weidemann will be the lone Canadian in the women’s 5000m after Ivanie Blondin decided to withdraw. That is to maximize Canada’s performance in the team pursuit in the coming days. Weidemann is going for her second medal after winning bronze in the 3000m. She was fourth in the 5000m at the 2021 World Championships and was on the podium in the only World Cup race over the distance this season.

Alpine Skiing

Team Canada alpine skier James Crawford competes in the men’s Super-G during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

After several close finishes, the Canadian men’s speed team will ski for the podium in the alpine combined. That is one run of downhill followed by one run of slalom with the times from both added together.

Broderick Thompson will start seventh, followed by Jack Crawford with bib number 11. Trevor Philp will start 19th with Brodie Seger going 21st.

Snowboard

Elizabeth Hosking and Brooke D’Hondt will compete in the 12-woman halfpipe final. Each rider will do three runs, with the single best score counting towards the results.

Team Canada snowboarder Brooke D’Hondt competes in the women’s halfpipe event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday, February 09, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Eliot Grondin, Liam Moffatt and Kevin Hill will start their day in the seeding runs of men’s snowboard cross. That will set the brackets for the 1/8 finals, which will be followed by the quarterfinals and semifinals. The top two in each heat will move on in each round until there are four riders racing for the medals in the big final.

Curling

After opening with a 10-5 over Denmark, Team Gushue will take on Norway in their second match of the men’s tournament at Beijing 2022. That will be followed by Team Jones getting going in the women’s tournament. They start with a match against the reigning Olympic silver medallists from South Korea.

Canada skip Brad Gushue (centre) watches his shot as Geoff Walker (left) and Brett Gallant sweep during men’s curling action against Denmark at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Ice Hockey

Team Canada will finally play their first match of the men’s tournament. They open against Team Germany.

Freestyle Skiing

It’s time for the Olympic debut of the mixed team aerials event. Each athlete on the three-member teams will make one jump in the first final. The team score is calculated by adding together all the scores. The top four teams will advance to final two. The scores from the first final are not carried over to the second final. The members of Canada’s team will be decided closer to the start of the event.

Figure Skating

Keegan Messing, of Canada, competes during the men’s short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Keegan Messing will skate in the fourth in the second last flight of the men’s free skate, hoping to move up from his ninth place ranking after the short program.

Luge

The last event of the luge competition will be the team relay. Trinity Ellis will start for Canada, followed by Reid Watts before Tristan Walker and Justin Snith slide the anchor leg.

Cross-Country Skiing

In the women’s 10km classic interval start race, Cendrine Browne will depart second, Dahria Beatty head out 10th, Katherine Stewart-Jones started 24th, and Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt will go 79th.

Skeleton

Blake Enzie will compete in runs one and two of the men’s event, with runs three and four following the next day.