Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 8

A world champion sprinter takes centre stage at the Ice Ribbon, Canada’s dynamic duo of snowboard cross team up for an Olympic event debut, and you know you’ll have a hard time sitting still as the ice dance begins.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 8 at Beijing 2022.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Long Track Speed Skating

Reigning world champion Laurent Dubreuil will race for gold in the men’s 500m. He reached the podium in all eight World Cup races over the distance this past fall. Gilmore Junio and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu will also compete in the shortest event on the big oval.

Snowboard

Team Canada snowboarder Eliot Grondin competes in men’s snowboard cross final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Beijing 2022 medallists Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine will join forces to compete in the inaugural Olympic mixed team snowboard cross event. Liam Moffatt and Tess Critchlow will also start in the quarterfinals. The top two teams in each heat advance to the semifinals. The top two in those heats move onto the big final.

Skeleton

Mirela Rahneva set the women’s track record in her first run at the Yanqing Sliding Centre, but she heads into the third run in ninth place, 0.60 of a second out of a podium position. Jane Channell is currently in 17th place. The top 20 sliders after run three will compete in the fourth and final run.

Biathlon

Scott Gow of Team Canada shoots during the men’s 20-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

After his top-five finish in the 20km individual event, Scott Gow will lead the Canadian men into the 10km sprint, He’ll be joined by his brother Christian as well as Adam Runnalls and Jules Burnotte.

Figure Skating

It’s rhythm dance day as the individual ice dance event begins. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha will be the first Canadian duo on the ice in flight number three, followed by Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen in flight four. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier will aim to take their first steps towards the podium in the final flight. The top 20 teams will advance to the free dance.

Ice Hockey

Canada players celebrate a goal by Alex Grant (right) during men’s preliminary round hockey action against Germany at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

After opening their tournament with a win over Germany, Team Canada will take on Team USA in their second game of the men’s preliminary round.

Curling

It’s an all Canada versus Sweden day. First, Team Jennifer Jones will face the squad skipped by Anna Hasselborg who won gold at PyeongChang 2018. Then, Team Brad Gushue will take on the undefeated Niklas Edin, who is a five-time world champion and the reigning Olympic silver medallist.

Cross-Country Skiing

Dahria Beatty, of Canada, competes during the women’s sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Katherine Stewart-Jones, Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, and Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt will race in the women’s 4x5km relay.

Ski Jumping

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes and Matthew Soukup will compete in the first round of the men’s individual large hill. The top 30 athletes will advance into the final.

