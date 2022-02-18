Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 15

A trio of Canadians set their sights on the podium in men’s ski halfpipe, a five-time world medallist in the mass start looks to step on the Olympic podium one more time, and a medal is almost in each in two-woman bobsleigh.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 15 at Beijing 2022.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Freestyle Skiing

Team Canada freestyle skier Noah Bowman competes in the men’s freeski halfpipe qualifications during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Three Canadians will compete in the final of the men’s ski halfpipe. Brendan Mackay qualified in fifth place with Noah Bowman just behind in sixth. Simon d’Artois was also in the top eight. The 12 men will each do three runs with only their single best score counting towards the final results.

READ: Team Canada skiers set to challenge for Olympic halfpipe hardware at Beijing 2022

Long Track Speed Skating

Valerie Maltais competes in Women’s 3000m Long Track Speed Skating event finishing 12th at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 05, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

The last events at the Ice Ribbon will be the women’s and men’s mass start events. Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais will race on the women’s side while Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Jordan Belchos will compete on the men’s side. Both events will begin with the semifinals, from which the top eight in each heat advance to the final. Blondin has won two world titles and three world silver medals in this event.

Bobsleigh

Team Canada’s Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson compete in the 2-woman bobsleigh event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday, February 18, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

The two-woman event will conclude with heats three and four. Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowksi are the top Canadian sled in fourth place, 0.42 back of a podium position. Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson are currently in eighth place with Melissa Lotholz and Sara Villani in 16th place.

Earlier in the day will see the start of the four-man event with heats one and two. Justin Kripps will race with Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Ben Coakwell. Christopher Spring has Cody Sorensen, Sam Giguere and Mike Evelyn in his sled. Taylor Austin is driving with Daniel Sunderland, Chris Patrician, and Jay Dearborn.

READ: Team Canada closing in on podium position in two-woman bobsleigh

Figure Skating

The pairs figure skating event will conclude with the free skate. After placing 13th in the short program, Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will skate last in the first flight. Vanessa James and Eric Radford, who were 12th in the short program, will skate first in the second flight.

Alpine Skiing

The last of the alpine events is the mixed team parallel. Canada will race in the 1/8 final against Slovenia. A win in the head-to-head matchup would move them forward into a quarterfinal against top-ranked Austria, who gets a bye through the first round. The Canadian entries will be announced closer to the start of the event.

Cross-Country Skiing

Team Canada cross country skier Olivier Leveille competes in the men’s 15km classic during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday, February 11, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Rémi Drolet and Olivier Léveillé will be the Canadian entries in the men’s 50km mass start, the last of the men’s cross-country events.