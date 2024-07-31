Day 5: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

Day 5 saw Team Canada add to its medal count with a bronze supplied by swimmer Ilya Kharun in the men’s 200m butterfly. Read on to find out what else Team Canada accomplished on the fifth day of Paris 2024.

Swimming

Ilya Kharun become the first Canadian man to win an Olympic medal in swimming since London 2012, capturing bronze in the 200m butterfly in a Canadian record time of 1:52.80. France’s Leon Marchand, in an Olympic record time 1:51.21, won gold while Kristóf Milák of Hungary took silver.

READ: Kharun captures bronze; McIntosh to swim for another medal at Paris 2024

Team Canada’s Ilya Kharun stands on the podium after winning bronze in men’s 200m butterfly at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Summer McIntosh was also in the pool on Day 5, posting the best time in the semifinals of the women’s 200m butterfly to secure a spot in Thursday’s final. The 17-year-old had a strong final 50m to win her heat. She’ll be looking for her third medal of Paris 2024 in the final.

Sydney Pickrem and Kelsey Wog both swam in the women’s 200m breaststroke semifinals Tuesday evening but were unable to qualify for the final. On the men’s side, Blake Tierney swam in the morning heats of the men’s 200m backstroke but didn’t reach the evening semifinals.

Football (Soccer)

Needing a win to keep their medal hopes alive, the Canadian women’s team defeated Colombia 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. Defender Vanessa Gilles scored her second goal in as many games, and also did her part defensively to solidify the win.

Despite winning all three of their games in the group stage, Canada finished second in Group A due to a six-point deduction related to the coaching staff’s drone-flying controversy. Canada, the reigning gold medallists in women’s soccer, will face Germany in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Diving

A strong performance by Caeli McKay and Kate Miller in the women’s synchronized 10m platform final saw the Canadian duo finish just off the podium in fourth place. They had been in third place heading into the fifth and final round of diving, but ended up just 5.16 points out of a medal with their total of 299.22 points. Team China took the gold with 359.10 points, followed by Team Korea (315.90) and Great Britain (304.38).

READ: McKay & Miller remain proud after fourth-place finish in 10m synchro

Team Canada’s Caeli McKay and Kate Miller compete in women’s 10m platform synchronized diving during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Triathlon

Tyler Mislawchuk and Charles Paquet put themselves into the mix in the men’s triathlon with gutsy performances during the 10km run. Mislawchuk finished in ninth place with a time of 1:44:25, followed by Paquet in 13th place with a time of 1:44:37. It is the first time a Canadian has broken into the top 10 of the Olympic triathlon since Simon Whitfield’s silver at Beijing 2008

READ: Mislawchuk gives it his all in men’s triathlon at Paris 2024

Emy Legault finished 35th in the women’s triathlon, crossing the line with a time of 2:01.54.

Team Canada’s Tyler Mislawchuk competes in men’s triathlon during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Tennis

Félix Auger-Aliassime upset fourth-seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance to the quarterfinals in men’s singles. This means he will achieve the best result by a Canadian in either men’s or women’s singles since tennis returned to the Olympic program in 1988.

After a short break, he returned to the court for mixed doubles with Gaby Dabrowski. They defeated third seeds Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz of the United States 7-6 (2), 6-3 (10-8) to advance to the semifinals, meaning they will get to play for a medal of some colour.

Unfortunately, Dabrowski couldn’t also get two wins on the day as she and Leylah Annie Fernandez were eliminated from the women’s doubles tournament in the second round, 6-4, 6-0 by Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider.

3×3 Basketball

Canada secured its second straight win to open 3×3 basketball in Paris. Going up against a highly-ranked Chinese squad, Canada handled their opponent with relative ease, winning 21-11.

Paige Crozon hit three two-point shots and finished with seven points, while Michelle Plouffe also had seven points, including the game-winning layup.

Canada is the first team in the women’s 3×3 tournament to earn two wins. They will play five more games in pool play, with the next one coming against Germany on Thursday at 3:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. local time.

Rowing

Team Canada’s lightweight double sculls duo of Jill Moffatt and Jenny Casson finished fifth in their semifinal heat and will not advance to the six-boat A Final. The Canadians will row in the B Final.

“I’m pretty angry about it. I get angry when things don’t go well. I feel like there’s like a thousand thoughts in my head,” said Casson. “It’s bittersweet but we’ll do our best and in the B final, we’ll rally, but we’ll be definitely dealing with these emotions for a couple of hours, minimum.”

Team Canada’s Jennifer Casson and Jill Moffatt compete in Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls heat during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Fencing

Canada finished eighth in the men’s team sabre event. Their day started in the Table of 8 with a 45-33 loss to South Korea. That put them into classification matches, which began with a 45-21 loss to Egypt and finished with a 45-43 loss to the United States. The team included Fares Arfa, Shaul Gordon, François Cauchon and Olivier Desrosiers – who came in as a replacement for Cauchon.

Badminton

Michelle Li fell to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 2-1 (24-22, 27-21, 12-21) in her second match of the women’s singles group stage. That gave her a 1-1 record in the group, which means she will not advance to the knockout stage.

Brian Yang also went to 1-1 after losing his second group stage match in men’s singles to Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 2-0 (21-14, 21-18). He also does not advance to the knockout stage.

Water Polo

Canada won their first water polo game of Paris 2024, taking down China by a final score of 12-7. After opening the tournament with a hard-fought loss against Hungary, they showed better ball movement, quickness on defence, and kept China out of the net with a series of blocked shots and saves from goalkeeper Jessica Gaudreault.

In the first period, the Canadian defence was at their best, holding China to just one goal as they grew the lead. On offence, four Canadians tallied two goals.

Canada now sits in fourth place in Pool A with a 1-1 record. The top four teams in each group qualify to the quarterfinals. The women’s next match will take place Friday against Australia at 8 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. local time.

Team Canada’s Axelle Crevier competes against Hungary in water polo during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Shooting

Tye Ikeda finished 42nd in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification round. He will not advance to the final.

Artistic Gymnastics

Team Canada artistic gymnasts René Cournoyer and Félix Dolci finished 17th and 20th, respectively, in the men’s individual all-around final. Cournoyer scored a total of 81.733, while Dolci finished with 81.097 after an unfortunate equipment failure during his high bar routine, which saw his hand grip break.

Team Canada’s Felix Dolci competes in the men’s team artistic gymnastics Finals during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Sailing

Will Jones and Justin Barnes finished 17th overall in the 49er class. They will not move on to the medal race. Georgia and Antonia Lewin-Lafrance finished 11th overall in the 49erFX class, missing advancing to the medal race by one spot.

Boxing

Tammara Thibeault’s time at Paris 2024 has come to an early end. She lost her opening bout in the Round of 16 to Cindy Djankeu Ngama of the Refugee Olympic Team by a 3-2 score.

Team Canada’s Tammara Thibeault competes against Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba on the Olympic Refugee Team women’s 75kg preliminaries during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Beach Volleyball

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson couldn’t make it two wins in a row as they dropped a preliminary round match to Switzerland’s Zoe Verge-Depre and Esmee Boebner 2-1 (21-18, 13-21, 15-11).

In the first set, the Swiss were very steady and committed few errors, but the Canadians came back very strong in the second set to tie things up. Unfortunately they couldn’t close it out in a tight final set.

Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing remain winless after their second of three preliminary round games in the men’s tournament. They fell 2-0 (21-13, 21-16) to Brazil’s Evandro Goncalves Oliveira and Arthur Diego Mariano Lanci.

Equestrian

Canada placed 11th in the Grand Prix Team at the end of the second day of competition in the qualification round for dressage. The team of Naima Moreira Laliberté (Statesman), Chris von Martels (Eclips), and Camille Carier Bergeron (Finnlanderin) miss advancing to the team final by one spot. The Canadians also came up short of advancing to the individual final.

Table Tennis

Mo Zhang fell to France’s Jia Nan Yuan 4-1 in the women’s singles round of 32, ending her fifth Olympic appearance.