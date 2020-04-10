COC Photo/David Jackson

How well do you know some of Team Canada’s Tokyo 2020 hopefuls?

As we gear up for upcoming Olympic Games, let’s take the time to know who Team Canada athletes are outside of the field of play. Are they aspiring artists? A new parent? Dabbling in another sport during their free time?

Every Friday, we’ll be adding a new athlete to this list that you can follow on social media. If you do, in no time you’ll be an expert on Canadian athletes and ready to cheer them on as they compete on the international stage.

Follow this back-to-back Olympic champ on Twitter and Instagram.

Getting introduced to gymnastics at 8-years-old, Rosie MacLennan won Canada’s only gold medal at London 2012. She performed the most difficult routine of the competition to earn a career-high score of 57.305 points for Canada’s first-ever Olympic trampoline gold medal. MacLennan made history at Rio 2016 when she became the first trampolinist to ever win back-to-back Olympic gold medals.

MacLennan is a graduate of the University of Toronto currently pursuing her masters in Exercise Science. She also enjoys snowboarding, skiing, and wakeboarding when she doesn’t find herself preparing for her fourth Olympic Games. MacLennan is the Vice-Chair of Team Canada’s Athletes’ Commission.

