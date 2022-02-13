Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 10

A Canadian pilot will drive for the podium in the Olympic debut of women’s monobob, Team Canada has one game standing between them and a shot at gold in women’s hockey, and an aerialist looks to add to her Olympic medal collection.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 10.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Bobsleigh

Christine de Bruin heads into the second day of the women’s monobob competition in second place after two strong runs in the event’s Olympic debut. The medals will be awarded after the third and fourth runs. Cynthia Appiah starts the third run in a tie for 10th place.

READ: Olympic monobob history within reach for Christine de Bruin

Team Canada’s Austin Taylor and Daniel Sunderland take part in 2-Man Bobsleigh training during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games February 12, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

The two-man event will get underway with the first two runs in that event. Reigning co-Olympic champion Justin Kripps will race with brakeman Cam Stones, Christopher Spring is being pushed by Mike Evelyn, and Taylor Austin will compete in his first Olympic race with Daniel Sunderland.

Ice Hockey

It’s semifinal day in the women’s tournament. Team Canada brings its undefeated record to the game against Switzerland, who they defeated 12-1 in their opening game. With a win, they move on to the gold medal game to face the winner of the United States and Finland in the other semifinal.

READ: Team Canada defeats China in final preliminary round game

Freestyle Skiing

After bad weather prevented any freestyle competition from taking place on Day 9, Canadian aerialists Marion Thénault, Flavie Aumond and Naomy Boudreau-Guertin hope they have a busy Day 10. They’ll compete in the qualification round, with the top six advancing directly to the final after the first qualification jump and then the field of 12 being filled out by a second qualification jump. A few hours later, the two-round final will take place.

Qualification in women’s ski slopestyle was also pushed a day. Megan Oldham and Olivia Asselin will do two runs, with their single best score counting, as they look to be among the top 12 advancing to the final.

Figure Skating

Team Canada figure skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in the rhythm dance event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Three Canadian couples will skate in the free dance. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were sixth in the rhythm dance and sit 3.61 points out of a podium position. They’ll skate last in the second last flight. Laurence Fournier-Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, who were eighth in the rhythm dance, will go two spots before them. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha will skate third in the second flight after placing 13th in the rhythm dance.

READ: Canadian ice dance duos advance; Gilles, Poirer lead the way in sixth after rhythm dance

Snowboard

It’s qualification day for both the women’s and men’s big air events. Everyone will do three runs, with their two best scores added together to determine the top 12 who will advance to the finals.

Laurie Blouin is the reigning world champion in the women’s event and is looking to get on the podium after finishing fourth in slopestyle. She’s joined by Jasmine Baird and Brooke Voigt.

Laurie Blouin competes in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 05, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Sébastien Toutant comes in as the defending Olympic champion in the men’s event, while Max Parrot and Mark McMorris will each be looking for their second medals in Beijing after winning gold and bronze, respectively in slopestyle. McMorris and Parrot shared the big air podium at the 2021 World Championships, winning gold and silver, respectively. Darcy Sharpe, who was a world championship silver medallist in 2015, is Canada’s fourth podium contender in the event.

Curling

Team Jennifer Jones will look to right the ship against ROC and get back in the win column after three straight losses. They’ll then take on Great Britain in their second game of the day. After their bounce back win against the United States, Team Brad Gushue will look to keep that going against Italy.

READ: Team Gushue bounce back with big win over defending Olympic men’s curling champions

READ: Late game collapse leads to third straight loss for Jennifer Jones and Team Canada