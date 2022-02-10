Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 7

Canada sends an Olympic champion and a world champion to the start line in the men’s 10,000m at the Ice Ribbon, some more wild racing is expected in short track speed skating, and Team Canada plays in the quarterfinals of the women’s hockey tournament.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 7.

Long Track Speed Skating

Team Canada long track speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen competes in the men’s 5000m event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 06, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Ted-Jan Bloemen heads into the men’s 10,000m as the defending Olympic champion in the event. He’s joined by teammate Graeme Fish, who was the 10,000m world champion in 2020.

Short Track Speed Skating

Courtney Sarault and Alyson Charles will race in the quarterfinals of the women’s 1000m. The top two in each heat and the two fastest third place athletes will advance to the semifinals. The top two in each semi plus the fastest third place athlete will move on to the A final to race for the medals.

Team Canada short track speed skater Steven Dubois competes in the men’s 1500m event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday, February 09, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Maxime Laoun, Steven Dubois and Jordan Pierre-Gilles will race in the heats of the men’s 500m, aiming to advance to the quarterfinals in two days’ time. Canada will also race in the semifinals of the men’s 5000m relay, looking to advance into the A final on February 16.

Ice Hockey

Jamie Lee Rattray #47 of Team Canada celebrates her goal against the United States of America with teammate Natalie Spooner #24 during the second period at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

The playoffs get underway in the women’s hockey tournament. Team Canada will take on Team Sweden in the quarterfinals. Canada finished atop Group A with a perfect 4-0 record. Sweden was third in Group B with two wins and two losses.

Alpine Skiing

There are two Canadians entered in the women’s super-G. Marie-Michèle Gagnon will start 14th while Roni Remme will wear bib 24.

Curling

After opening with a win over South Korea, Team Jennifer Jones will be back on the pebbled ice to take on Japan. That will be followed by Team Gushue aiming to go 3-0. They’re facing a tough Swiss team skipped by Peter de Cruz.

Team Canada skipper Jennifer Jones faces off against Team Korea in women’s curling round robin play during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Biathlon

Megan Bankes, Emma Lunder, Emily Dickson and Sarah Beaudry will all compete in the women’s 7.5km sprint.

Cross-Country Skiing

Starting for Canada in the men’s 15km classic interval start race are Olivier Léveillé, Rémi Drolet, and Antoine Cyr.

Skeleton

Jane Channell and Mirela Rahneva will race in the first two heats of the women’s skeleton event. That will be followed by 20-year-old Blake Enzie finishing off the men’s event with heats three and four.

Ski Jumping

Team Canada ski jumper Matthew Soukup competes in the mixed team event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 07, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

After winning bronze in the mixed team event, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes and Matthew Soukup will compete in qualification for the men’s individual large hill. The top 50 athletes will advance to the first round of the final on Day 12.

