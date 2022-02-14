Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 11

Five Canadians compete in snowboard big air finals, the women’s team pursuit squad will be racing for a medal, and Team Canada aims to defeat the host nation for a second straight game to advance in the men’s hockey playoffs.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 11.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Snowboard

Team Canada snowboarder Max Parrot competes in the men’s big air qualifiers during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 14, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

The finals of the women’s and men’s big air will take place. Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird are among the 12 finalists in the women’s event, while Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Darcy Sharpe will hit the hill for the men’s event.

All riders will do three runs, with their two best scores combined to determine the final results.

READ: Five Canadians advance to snowboard big air finals at Beijing 2022

Long Track Speed Skating

Team Canada long track speed skaters Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais, Alexa Scott and Isabelle Weidemann wam-up before competing in the women’s team pursuit quarterfinals at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Three of Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, Alexa Scott and Isabelle Weidemann will race in the semifinals of the women’s team pursuit. Blondin, Maltais and Weidemann got Canada into the semi against the Netherlands by posting the second fastest time in the quarterfinals. A win gets them into a race for gold; a loss puts them into a race for bronze.

Three of Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen, Connor Howe and Tyson Langelaar will race in the C final of the men’s team pursuit against South Korea for fifth and sixth place.

Ice Hockey

Team Canada will take on China in a qualification playoff game in the men’s hockey tournament. The Canadians earned a 5-0 shutout win in their meeting just two days earlier in the final preliminary round game. The winner will move on to face Sweden in the quarterfinals.

READ: Team Canada defeats China in final preliminary round game

Bobsleigh

Team Canada’s Christopher Spring and Mike Evelyn compete in the men’s bobsleigh 2-man heat 1 during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 14, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Christopher Spring and Mike Evelyn are the top Canadian sled heading into third and fourth runs of the two-man event. They sit in eighth place, a quarter of a second out of a podium position. Justin Kripps and Cam Stones are in 10th place, a further 0.12 back. Taylor Austin and Daniel Sunderland are in 20th place.

Freestyle Skiing

Team Canada freestyle skier Olivia Asselin competes in the women’s slopestyle qualification round during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 14, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Olivia Asselin will compete in the 12-woman final for ski slopestyle. It is a three-run final, but only a skier’s single best score will count towards the final results.

Édouard Therriault, Evan McEachran, Max Moffatt and Teal Harle will compete in the qualification round of men’s ski slopestyle. All skiers will do two runs, with only their best one counting towards determining the top 12 who will advance to the final.

Lewis Irving, Miha Fontaine and Émile Nadeau will compete in the qualification round for men’s aerials. The top six from the first qualification will advance directly to the final. Everyone else will compete in a second qualification to fill out the 12-man field for the final.

Alpine Skiing

There are two Canadians ready to race in the women’s downhill. Marie-Michèle Gagnon will be eighth out of the start gate while Roni Remme will start 31st.

Curling

Team Gushue brings their 4-2 record and a two-game win streak into a two-match day. They will play 2-4 China and 3-3 ROC.

READ: Patience prevails as Team Gushue scores late to beat Italy in men’s curling

Figure Skating

After her great performances in the team event, Madeline Schizas will compete in the women’s short program. She skates fifth in the second flight.

Team Canada figure skater Madeline Schizas competes during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 07, 2022. Photo by Greg Kolz/Skate Canada

Biathlon

Adam Runnalls, Christian Gow, Jules Burnotte and Scott Gow will compete in the men’s 4×7.5km relay.