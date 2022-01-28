By the Numbers: Team Canada heading into the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Team Canada will have 215 athletes competing in 14 sports at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

This is Canada’s third largest Winter Olympic team ever, just behind the 225 athletes named for PyeongChang 2018 and the 222 who competed at Sochi 2014.

The team does make history as the most gender balanced that Canada has ever had at the Olympic Winter Games, with 106 women — Canada’s most ever for a Winter Games – and 109 men.

There are 117 first time Olympic team members while 91 athletes are returning from PyeongChang 2018. The team includes 45 Olympic medallists.

Three athletes – Charles Hamelin, Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols – made their first Olympic appearances 16 years ago at Turin 2006. While Beijing 2022 will mark the first return for Gushue and Nichols, Hamelin is headed to his fifth straight Olympic Winter Games.

Charles Hamelin of Canada competes in the Men’s 500m Heats at Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 20, 2018. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC

Canada’s Brad Gushue from St. John’s, Nfld., calls the sweep as Mark Nichols, left, from St. John’s and Jamie Korab, right, from Harbour Grace, Nfld., sweep in curling action against Germany at the Pinerolo Palaghiaccio at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games Monday, Feb. 13, 2006 in Pinerolo, Italy. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)

There are 12 alumni of the Winter Youth Olympic Games on the roster, including two athletes – Natalie Corless and Florence Brunelle – who competed at Lausanne 2020.

Read on for some more fun facts and stats about Team Canada’s Olympic squad.

Oldest and Youngest Athletes

At 47 years old, Jennifer Jones will become Canada’s oldest female Winter Olympian ever when she steps on the ice as the skip of the women’s curling team.

Another curler, John Morris, turned 43 in December, making him the oldest man on Team Canada in Beijing.

Canada skip Jennifer Jones pumps her fist after throwing for one in the first end during the Olympic curling final against Sweden at the Sochi Winter Olympics Thursday February 20, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Team Canada’s John Morris competes in the Mixed Doubles Curling Semi-finals at PyeongChang 2018, Sunday, February 11, 2018. COC Photo by Stephen Hosier

Brooke D’Hondt performs a snowboard trick

Canada’s Emile Nadeau competes in a World Cup freestyle aerials competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The youngest athlete on the team is halfpipe snowboarder Brooke D’Hondt, who will be 16 until her birthday on March 9. Aerials skier Émile Nadeau, who just turned 18 on January 13, is the youngest man on the team.

Olympic Siblings

There are five sets of siblings who will be part of Team Canada in Beijing.

Chloé and Justine Dufour-Lapointe will compete against each other in women’s moguls for the third straight Games. They memorably shared the podium at Sochi 2014.

Christian and Scott Gow will be biathlon teammates again in their second Olympic Games together.

Hannah and Jared Schmidt will both be making their Olympic debuts in the women’s and men’s ski cross events, respectively.

Christian Gow, right, Scott Gow, left, and Rosanna Crawford, train at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alta., Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Canada’s biathlon team gets a rare chance to race at home in a World Cup starting Thursday in Canmore, Alta. The last World Cup held at the Canmore Nordic Centre in 2016 was the largest biathlon event there since the 1988 Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s gold medallist Marielle Thompson celebrates her win following the women’s ski cross final at the Sochi Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Friday, Feb. 21, 2014. Thompson capped her dream season in style Sunday by winning her second career Crystal Globe.Thompson, who won Olympic gold last month at the Sochi Games, edged Fanny Smith of Switzerland to win the final World Cup of the season Sunday and the overall title. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada’s Broderick Thompson celebrates after finishing in third place in a men’s World Cup super-G skiing race Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Justine and Chloé Dufour-Lapointe celebrate after winning gold and silver medals

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 20: Cassie Sharpe wins the gold medal during the Freestyle Skiing – Ladies’ Ski Halfpipe final at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Canada’s Darcy Sharpe jumps, backdropped by the moon, in the Men’s Snowboard Big Air for the 2019 FIS Big Air World Cup held at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Canada’s Hannah Schmidt skis over a jump during the women’s semi-final at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

FIS World Cup, Ski Cross, ladies, men. Image shows Brady Leman (CAN), Jared Schmidt (CAN) and Christopher Delbosco (CAN). Photo: GEPA pictures/ Daniel Goetzhaber, via FIS SmugMug.

The reigning Olympic champion in women’s ski halfpipe, Cassie Sharpe, welcomes her slopestyle/big air snowboarder brother Darcy to an Olympic team for the first time.

As they did in PyeongChang, Broderick Thompson will compete in men’s alpine skiing while his sister Marielle looks to add to her Olympic gold medal from Sochi 2014 in women’s ski cross.

Children of Olympians

There are four athletes on Team Canada who will be second generation Olympians.

Long track speed skater Laurent Dubreuil once again follows in the footsteps of both his father, Robert Dubreuil (Albertville 1992) and mother, Ariane Loignon (Calgary 1988). As the reigning 500m world champion, he’ll look to be the first Olympic medallist in the family.

Laurent Dubreuil skates to the gold in the first of two 500m A division races during the ISU speed skating World Cup at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB on December 10, 2021. (Photo: Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada).

Canada’s Robert Dubreuil competing in the speed skating event at the 1992 Albertville Olympic winter Games. (CP PHOTO/COC/Scott Grant)

Ariane Loignon competes at the 1988 Winter Olympics. (CP PHOTO/COC/T. O’lett)

Alpine skier Erik Read, son of famed Crazy Canuck Ken Read, returns for his second Olympic appearance.

After last competing at Sochi 2014, bobsledder Cody Sorensen decided to take one more go at the Olympic Games this season. His father Ole Sorensen competed in wrestling at Munich 1972.

Aerialist Miha Fontaine is making his Olympic debut at 18 years old. He competes in the same event in which his father Nicolas Fontaine won silver at Albertville 1992 where aerials was a demonstration sport. The elder Fontaine went on to make three official Olympic appearances at Lillehammer 1994, Nagano 1998, and Salt Lake City 2002.

Canada’s Erik Read competes in the men’s giant slalom at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Sunday, February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC – Jason Ransom

Canada’s Ken Read (left) and Jim Hunter participate in the alpine ski event at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck. (CP Photo/ COC)

Canada’s Miha Fontaine competes in a World Cup freestyle aerials competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Canada’s Nicolas Fontaine competing in the freestyle aerials ski event at the 1992 Albertville Olympic winter Games. (CP PHOTO/COC/Scott Grant)

Provinces and territories represented on Team Canada

All 10 provinces and one territory will have athletes proudly representing them at Beijing 2022.

Sixty members of Team Canada hail from Ontario, with Quebec just behind with 57 athletes. They are followed by Alberta, with 40 athletes, and British Columbia, with 32.

Manitoba has nine athletes, Saskatchewan has six, Nova Scotia has four, and Newfoundland and Labrador has three. New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Yukon are each the home of one athlete.

One athlete, figure skater Keegan Messing, is a dual citizen of the United States who makes his home in Alaska.

History in the Making

With his five Olympic medals, short track speed skater Charles Hamelin needs just one more to tie Cindy Klassen as Canada’s most decorated Winter Olympian and Andre De Grasse as Canada’s most decorated male Olympian. They each own six medals. If Hamelin reaches seven career medals, he’s up there with Penny Oleksiak as Canada’s all-time most decorated Olympian.

Charles Hamelin in action during the Short Track Speed Skating Men’s 1000m of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Canada has won all three Olympic gold medals ever awarded in women’s ski cross, thanks to Ashleigh McIvor at Vancouver 2010, Marielle Thompson at Sochi 2014, and Kelsey Serwa at PyeongChang 2018. Thompson will be back in Beijing, along with teammates Courtney Hoffos, Brittany Phelan and Hannah Schmidt, all of whom have proven their podium potential.

Canada has won the last three Olympic gold medals in men’s moguls. After Alex Bilodeau went back-to-back at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, Mikaël Kingsbury will be looking to follow up his PyeongChang 2018 victory with another trip to the top of the podium.

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on the podium after winning men’s moguls gold at PyeongChang 2018 on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Mark McMorris looks to become the only man to stand on all three Olympic snowboard slopestyle podiums.

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes are both aiming to become the first three-time Olympic gold medallists in curling, as Morris competes in mixed doubles and Lawes competes in the women’s tournament.

Team Canada Mixed Double Curling athletes Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris compete against China in round robin action at the Gangneung Curling Centre, on February 9, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Team Canada’s Mixed Double Curling athletes Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris compete against Norway in round robin action at the Gangneung Curling Centre, Gangneung, South Korea. Photo/David Jackson

