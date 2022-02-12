Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 9

Team Canada looks to return to the Olympic podium in the women’s short track relay, two Canadian pilots start their push towards the podium in the Olympic debut of the women’s monobob, and Team Canada closes out the preliminary round of the men’s hockey tournament.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 9.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Short Track Speed Skating

Team Canada will skate for the podium in the A final of the women’s 3000m relay. They are facing the Netherlands, China and South Korea in that final. Courtney Sarault, Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin, and Alyson Charles raced in the semifinal where they won their heat.

Florence Brunelle of Canada, leads the field in the women’s 3000-meters relay semifinal during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Steven Dubois and Jordan Pierre Gilles have been pitted in the same quarterfinal of the men’s 500m. They need to be top two in that heat or among the two fastest third place skaters to advance to the semifinals later in the session. The top two in each semifinal will advance to the A final to race for the medals.

Bobsleigh

The bobsleigh competition begins at the Yanqing Sliding Centre with the first two heats of the women’s monobob. Cynthia Appiah and Christine de Bruin will race in the Olympic debut of the event.

Freestyle Skiing

After her fourth-place finish in the big air, Megan Oldham will compete in qualification of the women’s ski slopestyle event alongside Olivia Asselin. Everyone will do two runs, with their single best one counting to determine the 12 women who will advance to the final.

Megan Oldham, of Canada, competes during the women’s freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Mixed team medallist Marion Thénault will compete in the qualification of the women’s aerials alongside Flavie Aumond and Naomy Boudreau-Guertin. The top six after the first qualification jump will advance directly to the final. Everyone else will do a second qualification jump to fill out the final field of 12.

Alpine Skiing

It’s showtime for the men’s technical skiers in the giant slalom. Erik Read will start 18th with Trevor Philp a few spots behind wearing bib 23.

Long Track Speed Skating

Team Canada will compete in the quarterfinals of the men’s team pursuit. The four fastest teams will advance to the semifinals. Canada’s three racers will be selected from Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen, Connor Howe and Tyson Langelaar.

Three Canadian women – Marsha Hudey, Heather McLean, and Brooklyn McDougall – will compete in the women’s 500m.

Curling

Both Canadian teams will look to rebound from tough outings on Day 8. Now at 2-2, Team Gushue will take on the reigning Olympic champions, Team Shuster, of the United States. Team Jones will look to improve upon their 1-2 record as they face the 2021 World Champions from Switzerland.

Canada’s Brad Gushue, throws a rock, during the men’s curling match against Switzerland, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Ice Hockey

Team Canada will play its last match of the men’s preliminary round against China.

Biathlon

Emma Lunder qualified to compete in the women’s 10km pursuit while all four Canadian men – Christian Gow, Jules Burnotte, Scott Gow, and Adam Runnalls – will compete in the men’s 12.5km pursuit. The start order and start intervals in the pursuit are based on the results of the sprint events.

Cross-Country Skiing

Graham Ritchie, Antoine Cyr, Olivier Léveillé, and Rémi Drolet will race in the men’s 4x10km relay.