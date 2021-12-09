THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Team Canada Rewind: Tokyo 2020 athletes relive their most memorable moments of the Games

At Tokyo 2020, there were many memorable moments featuring Team Canada athletes, from the first medals won in the pool to a historic gold in women’s soccer. Here’s how the athletes themselves recalled many of those moments just hours after they competed and had an experience of a lifetime.

Swimming to the first (of six!) medals in the pool

Team Canada equalled its Rio 2016 total with six medals in swimming, one of the country’s best-ever hauls at a single Olympic Games. The quartet of Kayla Sanchez, Maggie Mac Neil, Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak kicked it off by winning silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay, which was also Canada’s first medal of Tokyo 2020.

READ: Swimmers make Tokyo 2020 a Games to remember for Canada

READ: Team Canada wins first medal of Tokyo 2020 in swimming

Throwing it back to #TeamCanada's first medal of the Games 😍✨



Relive the magical moment with @OleksiakPenny and Kayla Sanchez as they walk us through their 🥈 in the women's 4x100m freestyle 🏊 pic.twitter.com/g89lyIulcb — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 4, 2021

Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu in sync for silver

The unbreakable bond of Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu was on front row display at Tokyo 2020. Their heartwarming reaction to winning silver was one of the great moments Summer Games.

READ: Abel & Citrini-Beaulieu win silver in 3m synchro diving

READ: Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu, propelled by team strength

“Even if it’s not someone who gives us our medal, I think it’s even more meaningful that we give it to each other”



Winning 🥈 together was a special moment for @citrini_melissa and @JennAbel91 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/xUtS2x81Fc — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 28, 2021

Maggie Mac Neil swims to Canada’s first gold of the Games

Maggie Mac Neil caught the attention of the world when she defeated Rio 2016 Olympic champion Sarah Sjöström for gold in the 100m butterfly at the 2019 FINA World Championships. She proved that was no fluke when she won gold in the same event at Tokyo 2020.

READ: Mac Neil wins Canada’s first gold of Tokyo 2020 in 100m butterfly

READ: Mac Neil getting used to a new title: Olympic champion

“I heard my name, so I just assumed something went well.” – @mags_swims26



Spoiler alert: a lot went well for Margaret Mac Neil in the 100m butterfly 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Kn1U0dyuM5 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 27, 2021

Team Canada wins first Olympic medal in softball

After a 13-year absence, softball made its return to the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020. Team veterans Jenn Salling and Larissa Franklin recall how Team Canada narrowly beat out Mexico 3-2 to earn bronze.

READ: Tokyo 2020 softball bronze “a dream come true” for Team Canada

READ: Team Canada wins softball bronze at Tokyo 2020

"We prepared five years thinking of that moment"



Softball 🥎 made its Olympic return at #Tokyo2020, and #TeamCanada took that opportunity to make a statement 😤



Relive 🇨🇦's medal moment with @jenn_salling and @lfranklin19 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8lXWCcjjtT — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 28, 2021

Judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard lands on the podium

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard decided to move up a weight class for Tokyo 2020, citing an improvement both in competition and overall wellness. It proved to be the right decision as she won a bronze medal in the 63kg event.

READ: Beauchemin-Pinard’s step up to 63kg has her stepping onto Tokyo 2020 podium

READ: Beauchemin-Pinard wins Canada’s second judo medal of Tokyo 2020

“Watching Jessica perform, it motivates me to perform and excel. We build a team around it and I hope we will have inspired young people to try judo.” 🥋



🥉 medallist Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard on her fellow Canadian bronze medal winning judoka Jessica Klimkait 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PI9gnlrXsr — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 29, 2021

Beast Maude can’t be beat

Putting the Maude in #BeastMaude, Maude Charron became just the second Canadian woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. Her gold in the 64kg event was the first weightlifting medal for Canada since London 2012.

READ: Charron’s athletic odyssey pays off with weightlifting gold

READ: Charron wins Canada’s second ever weightlifting gold at Tokyo 2020

"When I was on the podium, I thought of Christine Girard. It's a little bit of her in that medal." @M_Charron28 became the second Canadian to win 🥇 in Olympic weightlifting, following in the 👣 of @ch_girard 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vmN8ZTPeDp — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 29, 2021

Rowing together to the podium

Years of uncertainty and injury finally paid off for the rowing pair of Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens. The duo not only won bronze, but also broke a Canadian record in the semifinal.

READ: Fitness and friendship propel Filmer and Janssens to the podium

READ: Filmer & Janssens win Canada’s first rowing medal of Tokyo 2020

Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens raced from the ❤️ to win a bronze medal for #TeamCanada in the women’s pair 🥉



Relive the moment with @caileigh_f and Hillary ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fXBU5KOkXK — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 30, 2021

The women’s eight become Olympic champions

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one in the women’s eight had raced internationally for about two years before landing in Tokyo. That didn’t stop the women’s rowing eight (Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys, Kristen Kit) from picking up gold after rowing a Canadian best-ever time of 5:53.73 in the repechage.

READ: Team Canada women’s eight wins rowing gold at Tokyo 2020

READ: Belief in the crew has Canadian women’s eight celebrating Tokyo 2020 gold

All of the feels 🥺



Hear from #TeamCanada’s women’s 8️⃣ after they became Olympic champions at #Tokyo2020 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6Zcqr9ToW8 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) July 31, 2021

Ellie Black gives it her all

Canada’s most successful female artistic gymnast added another impressive result to her resumé. Ellie Black may have ended up just short of the podium in Tokyo, finishing fourth in the balance beam final, but that came after she had suffered an ankle injury earlier in the Games. A true story of perseverance.

READ: Black proud of best-ever Canadian finish at Tokyo 2020

"I was so relieved, I was so happy, I was so proud of myself… I gave it my absolute all and I couldn't ask for more than that."@EllieBlack_'s fourth place finish at #Tokyo2020 is #TeamCanada's best Olympic result in women's artistic gymnastics 👏🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/z4B8irSAgD — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 4, 2021

Becoming the World’s Greatest Athlete

There were a long list of worthy candidates for Canada’s flag bearer in the closing ceremony, but owning the unofficial title of World’s Greatest Athlete may have been the deciding factor.

Damian Warner became Canada’s first ever Olympic champion in decathlon and broke the Olympic record on his way to the podium.

READ: Warner makes history as Canada’s first Olympic decathlon champion

READ: Living the dream: Damian Warner, Olympic decathlon champion

"It's really special when you have a goal and you believe you can do something, and then it finally comes true."@DamianWarner became the first 🇨🇦 to win 🥇in the decathlon & the first decathlete to surpass 9000 points at the Olympics 🤯



Relive his record-setting performance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hVrXO2RBiU — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 7, 2021

A historic moment for women’s soccer

In one of the major highlights of Tokyo 2020, the women’s soccer team won the gold medal after defeating Sweden in a penalty shootout when regulation and extra time couldn’t break a 1-1 tie. Twenty-year-old Julia Grosso scored the decisive penalty kick to lift Team Canada to the historic victory. Watch Grosso and Janine Beckie relive the moment.

READ: Golden generation lifts iconic Sinclair to the Olympic pinnacle

READ: Team Canada claims first ever gold medal in women’s soccer

Team Canada 🇨🇦 claimed their first ever Olympic gold medal 🥇 in women’s soccer. Julia Grosso, scored the winning goal for Canada on the sixth round of penalty kicks. 🙌



👀 Relive this #TeamCanada performance with Olympic champions @janinebeckie and @GrossoJulia. pic.twitter.com/L1XuhDh4Q7 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 8, 2021

Sprinting to relay bronze

Canada took home its second straight Olympic medal in the men’s 4x100m relay by earning bronze at Tokyo 2020. The team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse defended the Rio 2016 bronze medal performance with an identical result and vowed to be ever faster in the next Olympics.

READ: Canada 4x100m relay win Tokyo bronze, vow to be faster in 2024

READ: Team Canada wins men’s 4x100m relay bronze at Tokyo 2020

It was a good day to take home bronze! 🥉 @KingsleySC, @JeromeBlake11, @RodneyGetEm and @De6rasse sprinted their way to Canada’s fourth Olympic medal in the men’s 4x100m relay. 🔥



Relive this unforgettable #TeamCanada 🇨🇦 performance with Brendon Rodney! 👀@AthleticsCanada pic.twitter.com/rmZNi8FVw1 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 7, 2021

Walking 50km to the Olympic podium

Evan Dunfee took home Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in the longest athletics event, winning bronze in the Tokyo 2020 50km race walk. Dunfee crossed the finish line with a time of 3 hours 50 minutes and 59 seconds after making a late move.

READ: Dunfee ‘over the moon’ after Olympic 50km race walk bronze

READ: Dunfee wins historic 50km race walk bronze at Tokyo 2020