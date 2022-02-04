Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 1

The Olympic flag has been raised, the flame is burning bright, and the Games are officially underway.

Scenes from the opening ceremony to officially start the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday, February 04, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

It’s Day 1 at Beijing 2022.

The first medal events are taking place, including a few in which Canadians hope to be in the podium hunt.

The king of the moguls will seek to defend his crown, a couple of long distance speed skating stars strive to hit their stride, and an exciting new short track event gets the Olympic spotlight for the first time.

Read on to know more about what you’ll want to be watching.

Freestyle Skiing

Mikaël Kingsbury will chase his second straight Olympic gold medal in men’s moguls. He hopes to extend Canada’s win streak in the event to four Games by becoming a back-to-back champ, just like Alex Bilodeau at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014. He could also become the first male freestyle skier to win three Olympic medals. With his 101 World Cup podiums and 71 World Cup victories, Kingsbury is undoubtedly the GOAT of moguls. He advanced directly into the finals, posting the top score (81.15) in the first qualification run.

Team Canada freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury competes in round one of Mens Moguls Qualification during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 03, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Also competing for Canada is Laurent Dumais, who finished sixth at the 2021 World Championships. He was not among the top 10 in the first qualification run, so he’ll start his day in the second qualification run from which 10 more men will move on to the finals.

There are three phases in the finals. The top 12 from final one advance to final two from which the top six qualify for final three which will determine the medallists.

Long Track Speed Skating

The first event at the Ice Ribbon (officially the National Speed Skating Oval) will be the women’s 3000m, which includes three Canadians in the field.

Isabelle Weidemann enters as the current World Cup leader of the long distances (3000m + 5000m). She won silver in two of the three 3000m races held this past fall after being fifth at the 2021 World Single Distances Championships. She has three career individual World Cup gold medals, all of which were won in the 3000m.

Ivanie Blondin is also no stranger to standing on World Cup podiums in the 3000m. Though she hasn’t added to her total this season, she has six career medals in the distance. Valérie Maltais will compete in her first Olympic long track event after being a three-time Olympian in short track speed skating.

Team Canada long track speed skaters (Back to front) Maddison Pearman, Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann, Valérie Maltais take part in a training session before the start of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday, February 02, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Short Track Speed Skating

The action on the small oval will begin with the heats of the women’s 500m and the men’s 1000m. Kim Boutin, second in the World Cup 500m standings and reigning Olympic bronze medallist, will be joined by Florence Brunelle and Alyson Charles who are making their Olympic debuts.

Pascal Dion won the World Cup title in the 1000m this season after winning medals in three of four races. Jordan Pierre-Gilles will also be on the start line for his Olympic debut.

In both events, the first two athletes in each heat as well as the four fastest third-place skaters will advance to the quarterfinals which take place on Monday.

Also on the schedule is the Olympic debut of the mixed relay, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals on tap. Canada reached the World Cup podium once this season in the event.

Ice Hockey

Erin Ambrose #23 of Team Canada scores on Andrea Braendli #20 of Team Switzerland in Women’s Preliminary Round hockey during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 03, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

After opening with a dominant 12-1 win over Switzerland, Team Canada’s next opponent in the women’s hockey tournament is Finland, who won bronze at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship. The Finns can never be taken for granted. You might recall that Finland upset Canada in the semifinal of the 2019 World Championship. In their first game at Beijing 2022, Finland lost 5-2 to the United States.

Curling

Rachel Homan and John Morris head into the day with a 3-1 record that has them sitting in a tie for second in the mixed doubles standings. They have the morning draw off. In the afternoon they’ll take on Sweden who are 3-2 after the first three days of play. Homan and Morris will then take on the 2-2 United States in the evening draw.

Biathlon

The first event in biathlon will be the mixed 4x6km relay which features two men and two women per team. Racing for Canada will be Sarah Beaudry, Emma Lunder, Christian Gow, and Scott Gow. In this event, any missed target results in a 150m penalty loop for the biathlete.

Canadian biathlete Sarah Beaudry of Prince George, B.C., practises at the National Biathlon Centre prior to the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Cross-Country Skiing

The cross-country skiing competition kicks off with the women’s skiathlon. Dahria Beatty, Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt, Cendrine Browne and Katherine Stewart-Jones will head to the start line for Canada. The racers will do 7.5km in classic technique, make a quick exchange of their skis and poles, and then do another 7.5km in free technique.

Ski Jumping

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes and Matthew Soukup will compete in qualification for the men’s individual normal hill. The top 50 will advance to the first round which takes place the following day.

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, of Canada, jumps during a men’s normal hill ski jumping training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Alexandria Loutitt and Abigail Strate will compete in the first round of the women’s individual normal hill. The top 30 will advance to the final round later in the day.

Snowboard

Laurie Blouin, Jasmine Baird, and Brooke Voigt will compete in the qualification round of women’s slopestyle. There are two runs, from which the best score by each athlete counts. The top 12 will advance to the final which takes place Sunday morning in Beijing (Saturday night in Canada). Blouin is the reigning Olympic silver medallist in slopestyle.

Luge

Reid Watts will be the first Canadian slider in action at the Yanqing Sliding Centre for the first two runs of the men’s singles luge event. Runs three and four will follow the next day.