Darren Calabrese/COC

Some of Team Canada’s history-making and other memorable moments at Beijing 2022 (so far)

Competing at the Olympic Games is a dream for any athlete, and turning in a notable performance makes it all the more special.

Given that we’re about halfway through the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, now’s a great time to take stock of some outstanding efforts put in by members of Team Canada up to this point — particularly some that didn’t result in a podium finish.

A century in the making

Abigail Strate, Matthew Soukup, Alexandria Loutitt and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes in celebrate their bronze medal in the mixed team ski jumping event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 07, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

There’s no other way to say it: Team Canada’s bronze medal in mixed team ski jumping was a shocker.

The sport has been part of the Olympic program since Chamonix 1924, but Canada had never reached the podium. That all changed when Abigail Strate, Matthew Soukup, Alexandria Loutitt and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes put up a third-place finish in the mixed team event, which was contested for the first time at the Olympic Games.

It was Boyd-Clowes, the veteran competing in his fourth Olympic Games, who clinched the historic podium finish. But it could be youngsters like Strate, 20, and Loutitt, 18, who help carry Canada’s newfound momentum forward.

Mixing things up

Team Canada freestyle skiers Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving win bronze in mixed team ariels during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Speaking of mixed team events on the slopes: the mixed team aerials event is new to the Olympic program — and it has its first-ever trio of bronze medallists.

Marion Thénault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving joined forces to deliver Canada its first Olympic medal in an aerials event in two decades. And it was an especially gratifying result for Irving, who tore his MCL at the start of the season and hadn’t jumped since: “I feel great and I don’t think I could ask for anything else at this moment.”

Cracking the top five

Scott Gow of Team Canada shoots during the men’s 20-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

And since we’re on the subject of firsts: Scott Gow produced Canada’s first-ever top-10 finish in the men’s 20km individual biathlon, finishing fifth. The 31-year-old finished a near-perfect 19-for-20 in shooting to improve on his 14th-place showing from PyeongChang 2018.

The fifth-place showing also ties Gow for the best result by a Canadian man in any Olympic biathlon event, alongside Jean-Philippe Le Guellec (fifth in the 10km sprint at Sochi 2014). Canada has three Olympic medals all time in biathlon, all won by Myriam Bédard.

Call it a double double

Team Canada snowboarders Max Parrot and Mark McMorris celebrate their medals in men’s Slopestyle during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 07, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Canada was always a favourite to pick up some hardware in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event, with Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Sébastien Toutant all competing in the final.

Just like at PyeongChang 2018, it was the pairing of Parrot and McMorris who will head home with medals. This time out, Parrot upgraded from silver to gold, while McMorris’s Olympic bronze was the third of his legendary career. He is the first athlete to win three straight bronze medals in the same Winter Olympic event.

One more change from four years ago: Parrot can now count himself as a cancer survivor, in addition to being an Olympic champion.

From disappointment to delight

Team Canada alpine skier James Crawford competes in the downhill portion of the men’s combined event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

A lot can change in a few days, as Jack Crawford can happily attest.

Just two days after missing the podium in the men’s downhill event by a mere 0.07 seconds, Crawford rebounded to earn a bronze medal in the alpine combined. He is the first Canadian to ever reach the podium in a combined event at the Olympic Winter Games.

All hail the Kingsbury

Team Canada freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury receives his silver medal in men’s moguls during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 06, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

It should not come as any sort of surprise that Mikaël Kingsbury is good at moguls. Like, really good. The best to ever do it, in fact.

With his silver medal in Beijing, Kingsbury added a few more feathers in his cap: he’s the first male freestyle skier to ever win three straight Olympic medals, and he is Canada’s most decorated freestyle skier in Olympic competition.

Goals, goals and more goals

Jamie Lee Rattray #47 of Team Canada celebrates her goal against the United States of America with teammate Natalie Spooner #24 during the second period at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, February 08, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Team Canada blazed through the round robin stage in women’s hockey with an impeccable 4-0 record. Even more impressive was their non-stop goal production, as they lit the lamp 33 times in four games.

Leading the way were Brianne Jenner (five goals), Sarah Fillier (five), Sarah Nurse (four) and Laura Stacey (four).

But on the other end of the ice, some special kudos are due to goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens. Her remarkable 51-save performance in a 4-2 win over the rival Team USA set a new record for most saves by a Canadian goalie in an Olympic game.

Air apparent

Team Canada freestyle skier Megan Oldham competes in the women’s big air qualification round during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 07, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

As the ski big air event made its Olympic debut in Beijing, so too did Megan Oldham. The 20-year-old announced her arrival during the qualification round, finishing first overall with a total score of 171.25.

Oldham gave it her all in the final, putting in a score of 178 points that was good for a fourth-place finish. But she and teammate Olivia Asselin, who finished eighth in big air, will get another shot when the slopestyle event gets underway.