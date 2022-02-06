Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 3

A trio of Canadian slopestyle stars look to ride their way to the podium, five Canadians are in pursuit of the first individual medals being awarded in short track speed skating, and a semifinal berth is on the line in mixed doubles curling.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching on Day 3 at Beijing 2022.

Snowboard

Three Canadian men are in the slopestyle final in which all riders will do three runs with only their top score counting towards the final results. Mark McMorris qualified in second place, Sébastien Toutant in eighth place, and Max Parrot in 10th place.

McMorris is looking for his third straight Olympic podium in the event but would like to change the colour from the bronze he earned at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. Parrot was a silver medallist in PyeongChang, while Toutant would like to add to the big air gold he won four years ago.

Team Canada snowboarder Mark McMorris competes in the the men’s Slopestyle qualification round during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 06, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Short Track Speed Skating

The medals will be awarded in the women’s 500m and the men’s 1000m, but skaters first have to progress through the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Kim Boutin, Alyson Charles and Florence Brunelle have been placed in the same quarterfinal heat. Only the top two in each heat as well as the two fastest third-place skaters will advance to the semifinals.

Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles will start in separate quarterfinals. Again, the first two across the line in each heat along with the two-fastest third-place skaters move onto the semis.

Curling

Rachel Homan and John Morris will play against Italy in the final draw of the mixed doubles round robin. At 8-0, Italy has already booked a spot in the semifinals, as have Great Britain and Norway who are both 5-3. The Canadians are also 5-3 and are looking to claim the final spot in the semifinals which will take place later on Day 3.

Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris congratulate each other after defeating the Czech Republic in preliminary round mixed curling against Czech Republic Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Alpine Skiing

There are two events on tap after the men’s downhill was postponed a day due to high winds.

Valérie Grenier and Cassidy Gray will compete in the women’s giant slalom. Grenier finished fourth and seventh in two of her three pre-Olympic World Cup giant slalom races. She’ll start 19th. Gray, the youngest member of Canada’s Olympic alpine team, will compete in her first Olympic race wearing bib 46.

There will be three Canadians in the field of the men’s downhill, which will go in between the two giant slalom runs. Jack Crawford will start 12th, Broderick Thompson will start 21st and Brodie Seger will start 29th. In the first training run, Crawford had the fifth-fastest time, but was the quickest of those who actually went through all of the gates. In the second training run, Thompson was third-fastest while Crawford was 11th.

Figure Skating

Canada enters the final day of the team event in fourth place, nine points behind Japan for the bronze medal. That’s a large margin to try to make up with just the pairs’ free skate, free dance and women’s free skate remaining.

Vanessa James and Eric Radford will compete in the pairs, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier will compete in ice dance, and Madeline Schizas – whose short program performance secured Canada’s advancement to the free skates – will go in the women’s singles.

Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete during the ice dance portion of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday, February 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Long Track Speed Skating

Ivanie Blondin and Maddison Pearman will race in the women’s 1500m at the Ice Ribbon. Pearman is making her Olympic debut while Blondin gets back on the ice after her 14th place finish in the 3000m.

Freestyle Skiing

It’s qualification day for the big air event at the spectacular Big Air Shougang venue in Beijing. Olivia Asselin and Megan Oldham will compete in the women’s event while Teal Harle, Evan McEachran, Max Moffatt and Édouard Therriault will start in the men’s event.

In qualification, all skiers do three runs with just their two best scores counting towards determining the top 12 that will advance to the final.

Ice Hockey

After dominating double-digit goal performances against Switzerland and Finland, Team Canada takes on Team ROC in women’s hockey.

Ski Jumping

After finishing 16th in the individual normal hill event, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes will join with Matthew Soukup, Alexandria Loutitt and Abigail Strate to compete in the inaugural Olympic mixed team event.

Abigail Strate, of Canada, soars through the air during a women’s normal hill ski jumping training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Biathlon

Four Canadians – Megan Bankes, Emma Lunder, Sarah Beaudry, and Emily Dickson – will compete in the women’s 15km individual event. In the interval start race, there is a one-minute penalty per missed target.

Luge

The first two runs of women’s singles will take place at the Yanqing Sliding Centre. The young trio of Trinity Ellis, Makena Hodgson and Natalie Corless will compete for Canada.