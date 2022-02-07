Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 4

Team Canada at Beijing 2022: Day 4

Day 4 at Beijing 2022 will see a couple of Canadians try to reach the podium in the Olympic debut of ski big air. Canada’s newest star of the alpine slopes aims to have his podium breakthrough in the super-G and the cross-border rivals take centre stage in women’s hockey.

Here’s what you’ll want to be watching.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule and Results

Alpine Skiing

After finishing fourth in the men’s downhill, Jack Crawford will look to ski his way onto the super-G podium. He’ll be 16th out of the start gate. Trevor Philp will start 25th, followed by Broderick Thompson with bib 26. Brodie Seger will start 29th.

Freestyle Skiing

Team Canada freestyle skier Megan Oldham competes in the women’s big air qualification round during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 07, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

The first ever Olympic medals will be awarded in women’s ski big air. There are two Canadians in the 12-woman final. Megan Oldham topped the field in qualifying while Olivia Asselin advanced in 11th place.

Each skier will do three runs, with their two best scores added together to determine the results.

Ice Hockey

Team Canada players celebrate after defeating Team Russia Olympic Committee in women’s ice hockey action Monday, February 7, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

It’s the most anticipated showdown of the women’s preliminary round as Team Canada takes on Team USA. Both teams are undefeated thus far. In their first three games, the Canadian women have outscored their opponents by a total of 29-3.

Long Track Speed Skating

Three Olympic rookies will represent Canada in the men’s 1500m – Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu, Tyson Langelaar, and Connor Howe. Howe will be in the final pairing. He won his first World Cup medal in the distance in December.

Figure Skating

Roman Sadovsky, of Canada, competes in the men’s team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The individual events begin with the men’s short program. Roman Sadovsky drew start position one in the first flight. A day after arriving in Beijing following his long wait to pass the necessary COVID tests, Keegan Messing will skate second in the final flight.

Luge

Trinity Ellis, Makena Hodgson and Natalie Corless will race in the third and fourth heats of the women’s singles event. Ellis is currently the top-ranked of the Canadian women in 13th place.

Snowboard

Canada’s Jennifer Hawkrigg trains on the parallel giant slalom course ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom will take place with three Canadians in each event. Megan Farrell, Jennifer Hawkrigg and Kaylie Buck will hit the course in the women’s event. Arnaud Gaudet, Sébastien Beaulieu, and Jules Lefebvre will start the men’s event.

The day will start with a qualification run, followed by the elimination run which sets the brackets for the 1/8 finals. From there, riders will try to progress to the quarterfinals, semifinals and then onto the big final for gold and silver or the small final for bronze.

Biathlon

Four Canadians – Scott Gow, Christian Gow, Jules Burnotte, and Adam Runnalls — will compete in the men’s 20km individual event. Scott Gow finished a career-best fourth in this event at the season opening World Cup in Sweden. In this event, each missed shot results in a one-minute penalty.

Cross-Country Skiing

It’s freestyle sprint day for the men and women. Antoine Cyr, Graham Ritchie and Olivier Léveillé will start for Canada in the men’s event. Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, Laura Leclair and Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt will start in the women’s event.

The day will begin with qualification, from which the top 30 advance to the quarterfinals. That will be followed by the semifinals and finals.