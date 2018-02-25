 1 & 2 – Max Parrot and Mark McMorris

RELATED: Parrot wins silver, McMorris wins bronze in slopestyle

TeamCanada - McMorris and Parrot, PyeongChang 2018

Mark McMorris wins bronze and Max Parrot takes silver in men’s Slopestyle at PyeongChang 2018, on February 11, 2018. (Photo by Jason Ransom/COC)

Snowboarders Max Parrot and Mark McMorris won Team Canada’s first medals of PyeongChang 2018, winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s slopestyle. The duo gave Canada its first ever double podium in an Olympic snowboard event.

3 – Ted-Jan Bloemen

RELATED: Ted-Jan Bloemen wins 5000m speed skating silver

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Ted Jan Bloemen

Ted-Jan Bloemen competes during the Men’s 5000m on day two of  PyeongChang 2018 .(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Ted-Jan Bloemen won Canada’s first Olympic long track speed skating medal in the men’s 5000m since Lake Placid 1932, capturing the silver. In his Olympic debut, Bloemen completed race at the Gangneung Oval in 6:11.61.

4 – Justine Dufour-Lapointe

RELATED: Justine Dufour-Lapointe claims moguls silver at PyeongChang 2018

Justine Dufour-Lapointe does her signature pose, after claiming moguls silver at PyeongChang 2018.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe made her way back to the Olympic podium, this time winning a women’s moguls silver. After qualifying for the super final in fourth, Dufour-Lapointe came back to claim silver with a score of 78.54. Team Canada increased its moguls podium streak to four consecutive Games.

5 – Figure Skating Team

RELATED: Figure skaters win Team Canada’s first gold of PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada Figure Skating PyeongChang 2018 team medal ceremony

Team Canada figure skaters Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir with their gold medals from the team event Photo: COC/Jason Ransom

Four years after taking silver in the inaugural Olympic figure skating team event, Team Canada got the gold medal they were looking for at PyeongChang 2018. The team was made up of Meagan Duhamel and Eric RadfordTessa Virtue and Scott MoirPatrick ChanKaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman.

6 – Laurie Blouin

RELATED: Laurie Blouin grabs women’s slopestyle snowboard silver

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Laurie Blouin Snowboard slopestyle silver

Laurie Blouin wins the silver medal in slopestyle at PyeongChang 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Laurie Blouin won Canada its first ever Olympic medal in women’s slopestyle snowboard, claiming silver. Blouin scored 76.33 to win the silver medal. It was Canada’s first Olympic medal in a women’s snowboard event other than snowboard cross.

7 – Mikael Kingsbury

RELATED: Kingsbury king of the moguls hill at PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada Mikael Kingsbury PyeongChang 2018

Mikael Kingsbury celebrates on the podium after winning men’s moguls gold at PyeongChang 2018 on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Mikaël Kingsbury proved his men’s moguls dominance at PyeongChang 2018, winning gold. Since winning silver behind teammate Alex Bilodeau at Sochi 2014, Kingsbury has become the most dominant moguls skier in the world – and finally added the elusive Olympic gold to his collection.

8 – Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris

RELATED: Lawes, Morris make history with gold medal in mixed doubles curling

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris after clinching mixed doubles curling gold at PyeongChang 2018. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won gold in the Olympic debut of mixed doubles curling. The Canadian pair defeated Switzerland by a score of 10-3 in six ends in the gold-medal final. It’s the second gold for Lawes and Morris, both of whom had been Olympic champs at previous Games – Morris at Vancouver 2010 and Lawes at Sochi 2014.

9 – Kim Boutin

Team Canada Kim Boutin Marianne St-Gelais

Canada’s Kim Boutin is hugged by teammate Marianne St-Gelais after finding out she has won the bronze medal in the women’s 500m short track speed skating final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics Tuesday, February 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

RELATED: Boutin captures 500m short track bronze for first Olympic medal

Kim Boutin won her first of three Olympic medals at PyeongChang 2018 in the women’s short track speed skating 500m, where she took home the bronze. All time, Canada had three prior medals in the women’s 500m.

10 – Alex Gough

RELATED: Gough slides to bronze for Canada’s first ever Olympic luge medal

Alex Gough celebrates winning Bronze in Ladies Singles at PyeongChang 2018. Photo/David Jackson

Alex Gough made history in PyeongChang, winning Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in luge. Gough captured bronze in the women’s singles event, finishing the four runs in a total time of 3:05.644.

11 – Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford

RELATED: Duhamel & Radford win pairs bronze in PyeongChang

Team Canada Duhamel Radford PyeongChang 2018 medal ceremony

Figure skating pair Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford after receiving their bronze medals. Photo COC/David Jackson

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford added to their medal collection, winning bronze in the figure skating pairs event. The duo had previously helped Canada win gold in the team event.

12 – Ted-Jan Bloemen

RELATED: Bloemen wins 10,000m gold for second medal of PyeongChang 2018

Ted-Jan Bloeman wins the Gold medal in the Men’s 10,000m Final. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Ted-Jan Bloemen won his second career Olympic medal – this time a gold. The long track speed skater won gold in the 10,000m, adding it to the silver he captured in the 5000m four nights earlier.

13 – Luge team relay

RELATED: Team Canada captures silver in luge team relay

Team Canada luge PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada Luge Relay team wins Silver at the Alpensia Sliding Centre during the Winter Olympic Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, February 15, 2018. Photo/David Jackson

Four years prior, Alex GoughSam EdneyTristan Walker and Justin Snith experienced the heartbreak of a fourth-place finish in the luge team relay. They redeemed themselves at PyeongChang 2018, winning a silver medal. The three sleds combined for a total time of 2:24.872.

14 – Kim Boutin

Team Canada Kim Boutin PyeongChang 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 18: Kim Boutin of Canada receives the bronze medal for finishing in 3rd position in the Short Track Speed Skating Women’s 1500m final at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the PyeonChang Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 18, 2018. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

RELATED: Boutin wins second medal of PyeongChang 2018, taking 1500m bronze

Kim Boutin won her second short track speed skating medal of PyeongChang 2018, taking bronze in the 1500m. Boutin, who had already won a bronze medal in the 500m on Day 4 of the Games, became the first Canadian female short track speed skater to win two individual medals at the same Winter Games.

15 – Samuel Girard

RELATED: Girard wins gold in men’s 1000m short track speed skating

Team Canada Samuel Girard PyeongChang 2018

Samuel Girard wins the Gold medal in the Short Track Speed Skating Men’s 1000m  (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Samuel Girard captured his first career Olympic medal by winning gold in the men’s short track speed skating 1000m. This win marked the first time Canada has won Olympic gold in the event and the first time Canada has won an Olympic medal in the men’s 1000m since Salt Lake City 2002.

16 – Alex Beaulieu-Marchand

RELATED: Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in men’s ski slopestyle

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada receives the bronze medal in men’s ski slopestyle final at PyeongChang 2018. COC, Vincent Ethier

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in men’s ski slopestyle, taking bronze in PyeongChang. Beaulieu-Marchand was the lone Canadian man to qualify for the event at Sochi 2014, where he finished 12th.

17 – Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz

RELATED: Kripps and Kopacz tie for two-man bobsleigh gold

Team Canada Alex Kopacz Justin Kripps PyeongChang 2018

Justin Kripps, right, and Alexander Kopacz celebrate after tying for the gold with Germany during the two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz captured Canada’s third ever Olympic medal in men’s two-man bobsleigh, winning gold. The duo finished in a tie for first with Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis after all four runs were completed, finishing with a total time of 3:16.86.

18 – Cassie Sharpe

RELATED: Cassie Sharpe wins women’s ski halfpipe at PyeongChang 2018

Cassie Sharpe following the Olympic women’s ski halfpipe final on February 20, 2018.

Cassie Sharpe won women’s ski halfpipe gold at PyeongChang 2018 in her Olympic debut. Her dominant performance earned her Team Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in the women’s event.

19 – Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

RELATED: Virtue & Moir dance to gold for fifth Olympic medal

Canada’s Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue skate their way to gold in the ice dance free dance program at PyeongChang 2018. Photo – Jason Ransom

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir ended their careers as the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, winning ice dance gold in PyeongChang. The Canadians scored 122.40 in their free dance for an overall total of 206.07 points. The duo became the first figure skaters in history to win five career Olympic medals.

20 – Brady Leman

RELATED: Brady Leman wins men’s ski cross at PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada Brady Leman PyeongChang 2018

Brady Leman of Canada receives his Gold medal won in the Men’s Ski Cross Final today at Phoenix Snow Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 21, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Brady Leman captured his first Olympic medal by winning gold in the men’s ski cross at PyeongChang 2018. After just missing the podium with a fourth place finish at Sochi 2014, Leman came back to earn top spot in PyeongChang.

21 – Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George

RELATED: Humphries and George win women’s bobsleigh bronze

Team Canada Phylicia George Kaillie Humphries PyeongChang 2018

Phylicia George and Kaillie Humphries of Canada celebrating after winning bronze in women’s 2-man bobsleigh competition at PyeongChang 2018 on February 21, 2018. (Photo by Jason Ransom/COC)

Kaillie Humphries won her third straight Olympic bobsleigh medal, this time taking bronze with Phylicia George in PyeongChang. The two made up ground in their third run, moving from fifth into third place with a cumulative time of 2:32.12. That gave them a buffer of 0.05 on fourth-placed Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans.

22 – Women’s hockey

RELATED: Silver medal for Team Canada in women’s hockey

PPYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: Canada forward Meghan Agosta (2) skates with the puck during the Ice Hockey Women Play-offs Finals between Canada and USA at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Canada’s women’s ice hockey team left PyeongChang 2018 with a silver medal, following a 3-2 shootout loss in the final to the United States. The loss ended the Canadian women’s Olympic win streak at 24 games. They had won four straight Olympic gold medals following the last loss.

23 – Kim Boutin

RELATED: Boutin wins 1000m silver for third medal of PyeongChang 2018

Kim Boutin of Canada receives the bronze medal for finishing in 3rd position in the Short Track Speed Skating Women’s 1500m final at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the PyeonChang Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 18, 2018. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Short track speed skater Kim Boutin became Canada’s first triple medallist of PyeongChang 2018 when she won silver in the women’s 1000m. Boutin had been at or near the front of the pack for the entire final, which allowed her to avoid the chaos at the back of the pack when both Korean skaters went down.

24 – Men’s short track speed skating

RELATED: Canadian short track speed skaters capture bronze in men’s 5000m relay

Team Canada Samuel Girard Charle Cournoyer Charles Hamelin Pascal Dion PyeongChang 2018

The Canadian team of Samuel Girard, left to right, Charle Cournoyer, Charles Hamelin and Pascal Dion celebrate as they capture bronze in the men’s 5,000-metre relay final celebrates the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in Gangneung, South Korea on Thursday, February 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson mn

Canada won its sixth Olympic medal in the men’s short track speed skating’s 5000m relay, capturing bronze at PyeongChang 2018. The team was made up of Charles HamelinSamuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer and Pascal Dion.

25 & 26 – Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan

RELATED: Serwa and Phelan finish 1-2 in women’s ski cross at PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan celebrate their gold and silver medals during a medal presentation ceremony at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Friday, February 23, 2018. Also pictured is bronze medalist Fanny Smith of Switzerland.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC Ð David Jackson

Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan finished 1-2 to give Team Canada its second straight double podium in women’s ski cross at the Olympic Winter Games. The medal kept Canada’s Olympic podium streak alive in women’s ski cross. Ashleigh McIvor won gold in the event’s debut at Vancouver 2010, which was followed by Marielle Thompson and Serwa finishing 1-2 at Sochi 2014.

27 – Kaetlyn Osmond

RELATED: Osmond wins bronze in women’s singles figure skating

Team Canada Kaetlyn Osmond PyeongChang 2018

Kaetlyn Osmond competes in the Ladies Single Free Skating at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Kaetlyn Osmond became a three-time Olympic medallist, winning bronze in the women’s singles event for her first individual podium at the Winter Games. Osmond blew away her previous personal best score in the free skate, earning 152.15 points from the judges for an overall total of 231.02, almost 13 points better than what won her the silver medal at the previous year’s world championships.

28 – Sebastien Toutant

RELATED: Toutant first ever Olympic champion in men’s snowboard big air

Team Canada Sebastien Toutant PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada’s Sebastien Toutant,wins gold in the Men’s Big Air Snowboarding competition at Alpensia Sports Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, February 24, 2018. COC – David Jackson

Sebastien Toutant won gold in the Olympic debut of snowboard big air. Toutant settled for a score of 174.25 when he couldn’t successfully land his final jump. He then watched as the rest of the field tried to catch him, but they were unable to.

29 – Men’s hockey

RELATED: Team Canada wins men’s hockey bronze in PyeongChang

SATURDAY OLYMPIC REPEATS Canada men’s hockey team players celebrate their win following third period men’s hockey bronze medal game action against Czech Republic at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday, February 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Team Canada won a medal in men’s ice hockey for a third straight Olympic Winter Games. Canada defeated the Czech Republic 6-4 in the bronze medal game. The victory gives Canada a medal in men’s ice hockey in four of the past five Games.

Read Full Story

Related:

Tyler Nicholson
Ted-Jan Bloemen
Alex Bellemare
Brooke Voigt
Sochi 2014
Mark McMorris

Trending:

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Medal Count
Virtue & Moir dance to gold for fifth Olympic medal
Team Canada advances to women’s hockey gold medal game
Virtue & Moir lead with world record short dance
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir – Flagbearers for PyeongChang 2018
Narrow defeat sends Canada into must-win mode in women’s curling