1 & 2 – Max Parrot and Mark McMorris

Snowboarders Max Parrot and Mark McMorris won Team Canada’s first medals of PyeongChang 2018, winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s slopestyle. The duo gave Canada its first ever double podium in an Olympic snowboard event.

3 – Ted-Jan Bloemen

Ted-Jan Bloemen won Canada’s first Olympic long track speed skating medal in the men’s 5000m since Lake Placid 1932, capturing the silver. In his Olympic debut, Bloemen completed race at the Gangneung Oval in 6:11.61.

4 – Justine Dufour-Lapointe

Justine Dufour-Lapointe made her way back to the Olympic podium, this time winning a women’s moguls silver. After qualifying for the super final in fourth, Dufour-Lapointe came back to claim silver with a score of 78.54. Team Canada increased its moguls podium streak to four consecutive Games.

5 – Figure Skating Team

Four years after taking silver in the inaugural Olympic figure skating team event, Team Canada got the gold medal they were looking for at PyeongChang 2018. The team was made up of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman.

6 – Laurie Blouin

Laurie Blouin won Canada its first ever Olympic medal in women’s slopestyle snowboard, claiming silver. Blouin scored 76.33 to win the silver medal. It was Canada’s first Olympic medal in a women’s snowboard event other than snowboard cross.

7 – Mikael Kingsbury

Mikaël Kingsbury proved his men’s moguls dominance at PyeongChang 2018, winning gold. Since winning silver behind teammate Alex Bilodeau at Sochi 2014, Kingsbury has become the most dominant moguls skier in the world – and finally added the elusive Olympic gold to his collection.

8 – Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won gold in the Olympic debut of mixed doubles curling. The Canadian pair defeated Switzerland by a score of 10-3 in six ends in the gold-medal final. It’s the second gold for Lawes and Morris, both of whom had been Olympic champs at previous Games – Morris at Vancouver 2010 and Lawes at Sochi 2014.

9 – Kim Boutin

Kim Boutin won her first of three Olympic medals at PyeongChang 2018 in the women’s short track speed skating 500m, where she took home the bronze. All time, Canada had three prior medals in the women’s 500m.

10 – Alex Gough

Alex Gough made history in PyeongChang, winning Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in luge. Gough captured bronze in the women’s singles event, finishing the four runs in a total time of 3:05.644.

11 – Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford added to their medal collection, winning bronze in the figure skating pairs event. The duo had previously helped Canada win gold in the team event.

12 – Ted-Jan Bloemen

Ted-Jan Bloemen won his second career Olympic medal – this time a gold. The long track speed skater won gold in the 10,000m, adding it to the silver he captured in the 5000m four nights earlier.

13 – Luge team relay

Four years prior, Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith experienced the heartbreak of a fourth-place finish in the luge team relay. They redeemed themselves at PyeongChang 2018, winning a silver medal. The three sleds combined for a total time of 2:24.872.

14 – Kim Boutin

Kim Boutin won her second short track speed skating medal of PyeongChang 2018, taking bronze in the 1500m. Boutin, who had already won a bronze medal in the 500m on Day 4 of the Games, became the first Canadian female short track speed skater to win two individual medals at the same Winter Games.

15 – Samuel Girard

Samuel Girard captured his first career Olympic medal by winning gold in the men’s short track speed skating 1000m. This win marked the first time Canada has won Olympic gold in the event and the first time Canada has won an Olympic medal in the men’s 1000m since Salt Lake City 2002.

16 – Alex Beaulieu-Marchand

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in men’s ski slopestyle, taking bronze in PyeongChang. Beaulieu-Marchand was the lone Canadian man to qualify for the event at Sochi 2014, where he finished 12th.

17 – Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz

Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz captured Canada’s third ever Olympic medal in men’s two-man bobsleigh, winning gold. The duo finished in a tie for first with Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis after all four runs were completed, finishing with a total time of 3:16.86.

18 – Cassie Sharpe

Cassie Sharpe won women’s ski halfpipe gold at PyeongChang 2018 in her Olympic debut. Her dominant performance earned her Team Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in the women’s event.

19 – Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir ended their careers as the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, winning ice dance gold in PyeongChang. The Canadians scored 122.40 in their free dance for an overall total of 206.07 points. The duo became the first figure skaters in history to win five career Olympic medals.

20 – Brady Leman

Brady Leman captured his first Olympic medal by winning gold in the men’s ski cross at PyeongChang 2018. After just missing the podium with a fourth place finish at Sochi 2014, Leman came back to earn top spot in PyeongChang.

21 – Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George

Kaillie Humphries won her third straight Olympic bobsleigh medal, this time taking bronze with Phylicia George in PyeongChang. The two made up ground in their third run, moving from fifth into third place with a cumulative time of 2:32.12. That gave them a buffer of 0.05 on fourth-placed Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans.

22 – Women’s hockey

Canada’s women’s ice hockey team left PyeongChang 2018 with a silver medal, following a 3-2 shootout loss in the final to the United States. The loss ended the Canadian women’s Olympic win streak at 24 games. They had won four straight Olympic gold medals following the last loss.

23 – Kim Boutin

Short track speed skater Kim Boutin became Canada’s first triple medallist of PyeongChang 2018 when she won silver in the women’s 1000m. Boutin had been at or near the front of the pack for the entire final, which allowed her to avoid the chaos at the back of the pack when both Korean skaters went down.

24 – Men’s short track speed skating

Canada won its sixth Olympic medal in the men’s short track speed skating’s 5000m relay, capturing bronze at PyeongChang 2018. The team was made up of Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer and Pascal Dion.

25 & 26 – Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan

Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan finished 1-2 to give Team Canada its second straight double podium in women’s ski cross at the Olympic Winter Games. The medal kept Canada’s Olympic podium streak alive in women’s ski cross. Ashleigh McIvor won gold in the event’s debut at Vancouver 2010, which was followed by Marielle Thompson and Serwa finishing 1-2 at Sochi 2014.

27 – Kaetlyn Osmond

Kaetlyn Osmond became a three-time Olympic medallist, winning bronze in the women’s singles event for her first individual podium at the Winter Games. Osmond blew away her previous personal best score in the free skate, earning 152.15 points from the judges for an overall total of 231.02, almost 13 points better than what won her the silver medal at the previous year’s world championships.

28 – Sebastien Toutant

Sebastien Toutant won gold in the Olympic debut of snowboard big air. Toutant settled for a score of 174.25 when he couldn’t successfully land his final jump. He then watched as the rest of the field tried to catch him, but they were unable to.

29 – Men’s hockey

Team Canada won a medal in men’s ice hockey for a third straight Olympic Winter Games. Canada defeated the Czech Republic 6-4 in the bronze medal game. The victory gives Canada a medal in men’s ice hockey in four of the past five Games.